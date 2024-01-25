The Colorado Sun’s environmental reporter Michael Booth spoke with a panel of experts about the new car culture. They discussed electric vehicle mandates and subsidies, the death of big highway building, a push for free transit and more.
Speakers included:
- Tim Jackson, Transportation author and consultant, former Colorado Automobile Dealers Association CEO
- Travis Madsen, Transportation Program Director, Southwest Energy Efficiency Project
- LaSheita Sayer, Founder and Executive Director of Women Who Charge
- Tom Fisher, Frisco Town Manager, Member of the I-70 Coalition