The Colorado Sun’s environmental reporter Michael Booth spoke with a panel of experts about the new car culture. They discussed electric vehicle mandates and subsidies, the death of big highway building, a push for free transit and more.

Speakers included:

  • Tim Jackson, Transportation author and consultant, former Colorado Automobile Dealers Association CEO
  • Travis Madsen, Transportation Program Director, Southwest Energy Efficiency Project
  • LaSheita Sayer, Founder and Executive Director of Women Who Charge
  • Tom Fisher, Frisco Town Manager, Member of the I-70 Coalition

This byline is used for articles and guides written collaboratively by The Colorado Sun reporters, editors and producers.