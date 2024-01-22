Good morning, Colorado!

Dusk falls over a migrant encampment of about 10 as Juan Carlos Pioltelli, of Peru, walks into the community warming tent Jan. 15 in subzero temperatures in Denver. An American flag hangs upside down after migrants, in a hurry and out of excitement for being in the U.S., accidentally put it up upside down. (Eli Imadali, Special to The Colorado Sun)

“The vast majority of the people I’ve met and helped are looking for jobs. They are looking to be part of Colorado and build their life here in a positive way. They just need that first step. I think it’s important for people to know that.” — Shari Spooner, a volunteer with Para Ti Mujer

Just across the South Platte River from the National Western Stock Show, a dozen tents had become a small community of survival for some of the migrant men who have exhausted their city-mandated limit on the number of days they could stay in the hotels rented out to provide temporary shelter. Jennifer Brown has more on the current state of the thousands of migrants currently in flux — and the volunteers from all walks of life who are helping people survive as they cycle out of aid provided by the city.

A screenshot from a Colorado State Patrol recording of House Minority Leader Mike Lynch’s DUI arrest in September 2022.

“If there’s anything we can do to kind of keep the press out of this, that would be great.” — House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, in footage from inside of a Colorado State Patrol vehicle during a DUI arrest in September 2022

House Minority Leader Mike Lynch was driving an electric Ford Mustang Mach-E when he was pulled over on I-25 between Fort Collins and Wellington for speeding in September 2022. But after a Breathalyzer test indicated his blood-alcohol level was double the state limit, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Jesse Paul has more on the recently publicized arrest and how it could affect the crowded race for the open U.S. House seat in Congressional District 4.

How Colorado voters are reacting to Lauren Boebert’s congressional district swap. Fleeing a tough reelection bid in the district where she lives, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is moving from the mountains to the plains, in the hopes of finding conservative pastures green enough to salvage her place in Congress. But she’ll have to convince a whole new swath of voters that she represents them better than the homegrown candidates she faces.

Fleeing a tough reelection bid in the district where she lives, Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is moving from the mountains to the plains, in the hopes of finding conservative pastures green enough to salvage her place in Congress. But she’ll have to convince a whole new swath of voters that she represents them better than the homegrown candidates she faces. Maine’s top election official appeals ruling that delayed decision on Trump’s ballot status until Colorado case is resolved. A state judge bounced Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to remove Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary back to her with instructions to wait until the Supreme Court has ruled on the Colorado case — which is running up against tight timelines for primary ballots around the country.

Aidan Hettler, 24, CEO of Sedgwick County Health Center, works in his office at Sedgwick County Health Center in Julesburg on Jan. 11. Hettler started in the role in September 2022, his second job after graduating from CSU’s College of Business. (Alex McIntyre, Special to The Colorado Sun)

A mile from the Nebraska state line, Aidan Hettler has more than a year of experience working as the CEO of the Sedgwick County Health Center — at the ripe old age of 24. Gabrielle Porter dives into the not-so-extraordinary circumstances that led the board of the rural health center to entrust its operations to someone who can’t yet legally rent a car.

Colorado state budget writers are in a race against the clock to spend all the leftover federal pandemic aid before the end of 2024 — thanks to new guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department that moved the deadline more than two years earlier than expected. Brian Eason breaks down what’s left in the coffers, why the feds have changed their schedule and what could benefit from the rush to spend.

After 24 years of raising cattle on the 86,000-acre Chico Basin Ranch near Hanover, the Phillips family is in need of new pastures. Three generations have raised premium beef cattle on the Colorado Land Board-owned land, but the family was just outbid by the Flying Diamond Ranch when the lease expired.

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Every frozen dead guy has his day. After relocating from Nederland to Estes Park, the cryogenically preserved corpse of Bredo Morstøl is getting new life. Which may explain the weather last weekend.

— Peter Moore

