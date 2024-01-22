Good morning, Colorado!
On a dead-end street in north Denver, migrants are surviving winter with the help of an army of volunteers
Just across the South Platte River from the National Western Stock Show, a dozen tents had become a small community of survival for some of the migrant men who have exhausted their city-mandated limit on the number of days they could stay in the hotels rented out to provide temporary shelter. Jennifer Brown has more on the current state of the thousands of migrants currently in flux — and the volunteers from all walks of life who are helping people survive as they cycle out of aid provided by the city.
“Keep the press out of this”: Police release footage of Colorado Republican leader’s 2022 DUI arrest
House Minority Leader Mike Lynch was driving an electric Ford Mustang Mach-E when he was pulled over on I-25 between Fort Collins and Wellington for speeding in September 2022. But after a Breathalyzer test indicated his blood-alcohol level was double the state limit, he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Jesse Paul has more on the recently publicized arrest and how it could affect the crowded race for the open U.S. House seat in Congressional District 4.
How hard is it for rural Colorado hospitals to hire CEOs? Ask the 24-year-old boss at the medical center in Julesburg.
A mile from the Nebraska state line, Aidan Hettler has more than a year of experience working as the CEO of the Sedgwick County Health Center — at the ripe old age of 24. Gabrielle Porter dives into the not-so-extraordinary circumstances that led the board of the rural health center to entrust its operations to someone who can’t yet legally rent a car.
Colorado officials thought they had 3 more years to spend $1.5B in federal COVID aid. They have 11 months.
Colorado state budget writers are in a race against the clock to spend all the leftover federal pandemic aid before the end of 2024 — thanks to new guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department that moved the deadline more than two years earlier than expected. Brian Eason breaks down what’s left in the coffers, why the feds have changed their schedule and what could benefit from the rush to spend.
Replacement ranch needed for storied Colorado family. 86,000 acres or best offer.
After 24 years of raising cattle on the 86,000-acre Chico Basin Ranch near Hanover, the Phillips family is in need of new pastures. Three generations have raised premium beef cattle on the Colorado Land Board-owned land, but the family was just outbid by the Flying Diamond Ranch when the lease expired.
