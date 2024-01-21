Clearly, Nederland was too small for the Frozen Dead Guy. He needed a grander stage, and now the patron saint of polar plunges has it: A cryogenic crypt in the lobby of the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park. Move over, Jack Torrance: There’s a new crystalline zombie walking “The Shining” maze!

The FDG relocated on Jan. 9, and temperatures cratered three days later. Coincidence? We think not. When Grandpa Bredo Morstøl exited the Tuff Shed in Nederland, his frosty spirit was loosed upon the world!

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

It hit negative 15 in Estes Park last Monday morning, which, for the rest of us, was a good reason to pull the duvet over our heads. For the FDG, it was an invitation to step out of his liquid-nitrogen bath and see the town.

Hours later he was spotted on the Alpenglow lift at Eldora Ski Resort.

The FDG also hit the après-ski scene at the Indian Peaks Lodge at Eldora. Evidently, he takes his whiskey neat.

When he’s feeling playful, he too enjoys making a snow angel — with a signature twist all his own.

But as drivers on Berthoud Pass learned all too well, the FDG can be reckless in avalanche conditions. Which is understandable: What’s the worst that could happen to him? He’d be buried in snow? Bring it!

Aside from encouraging tourists to drop $20 on “the world’s first cryogenics museum,” perhaps the FDG can be useful. In fact, he may be just what we need at this moment in climate history.

Want to meet Grandpa Bredo and join the coffin races? Head for Estes Park March 15-17 (Saint Patrick’s Day weekend) for Frozen Dead Guy Days. The revelry is back from the …um…dead, after being COVID-canceled in 2020 and 2022.