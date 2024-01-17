Good morning, Colorado.
Teens are learning to take 911 calls as a Colorado county scrambles to find dispatchers
In many parts of Colorado, it’s been harder and harder to find people to work the receiving end of emergency calls. While Colorado Springs is juggling dozens of open positions, a program in Calhan is training students on how to field a call on what could be the worst day of a person’s life. Erica Breunlin has more.
Bill Pickett Rodeo celebrates 40 years of riding, roping and mutton bustin’ at the National Western
The 40th annual MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo of Champions drew top Black cowboys and cowgirls and a lot of little wranglers with big-arena aspirations. Reporter Tracy Ross has more on Bill Pickett’s legacy to accompany the moments captured by photographer Olivia Sun.
10 years after the last uranium speculator left Cañon City, an Australian company is on the hunt
It’s been a decade since Australia-based Black Range Minerals was told to either get a permit for full-scale mining or stop poking holes near Cañon City — by that point they had drilled more than 1,400 exploratory holes. But with interest in “carbon-free” energy on the rise, another Australian company is applying to start drilling the known uranium deposits — much to the dismay of two dozen property owners. Sue McMillin has more on the past, present and future of mining in Fremont County.
Rural Colorado awarded $113.5 million to build better broadband, but most applicants left empty-handed
In rural Colorado, 13 applicants were awarded $113.5 million to set up 18,769 homes and businesses with better internet. That’s obviously exciting, but at the same time, it’s only a handful of the 112 applications asking for more than $642 million. For those who didn’t win, there’s still hope, though, as the Colorado Broadband Office believes federal funds can help take care of the rest, Tamara Chuang writes.
Old Firehouse Books has picks brimming with beauty and suspense
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins recommends:
Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.
