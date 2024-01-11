Good morning, Colorado. This morning’s newsletter was fueled by my new best friend, Spotify’s AI DJ.
THE NEWS
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Colorado Capitol leaders focus their message on legislative civility more than policy in kicking off 2024 lawmaking term
The tone Wednesday at the state Capitol was a departure from the typically optimistic opening day of the General Assembly. Following the resignation of two Democrats last month who cited a toxic work environment and a formal reprimand of another earlier this week, House Speaker Julie McCluskie’s opening speech called for treating each other with kindness. Here’s more from Jesse Paul and Brian Eason on the legislative session’s opening remarks.
ARTS
A Colorado Photographic Arts Center program helps veterans process emotions, experiences and photographs
An upcoming exhibition at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center will display the work of 27 Colorado artists who served in the military. “Through Their Lens: Personal Projects by Veterans” collects and displays the works of those who participated in a free six-month program that provided veterans with instruction and resources for developing a photography practice. See some of their work and hear some of their stories in this article from Parker Yamasaki.
SOCIAL SERVICES
Criminal charges against another Colorado child welfare caseworker lead to renewed calls for reform
A child welfare caseworker in Larimer County is facing 99 criminal counts for allegedly failing to check on reported cases of abuse and neglect and filing false paperwork. It’s a case similar to one in Moffat County from 2020, and one in Denver from 2015. Jennifer Brown has more on how Colorado has failed to strengthen laws that could protect families who are the victims when caseworkers falsify records.
COMMUNITY
What’s Happening
Cooking Classes with Iliana Regan. Iliana Regan grew up on a small farm in Indiana. You can learn this by reading the first page of her memoir, “Burn the Place,” which I did while living in Chicago last year. Regan built her culinary celebrity in the Midwest — Chicago, in fact — first by hosting an apartment supper club, then by working her way through Chicago’s finest dining establishments before opening her very own restaurant, Elizabeth, in 2012. Elizabeth earned a Michelin star in its second year of service, 2014, and continued to earn one every year thereafter until Regan backed away from it in 2020.
Now, Regan is in Colorado. She’s spending January (and a couple days in February) as a resident of Telluride’s Ah Haa School for the Arts. During her residency, Regan will teach eight cooking classes and host six pop-up dinners. Next up is a lesson on sourdough, featuring a 20-year-old yeast starter that Regan has been “tending like a pet” for two decades, as one New York Times reporter observed a few years ago.
Classes are pricey — $150 a pop — but then again, so is a dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant. At least with this price of admission you can personally ask the chef how she did it.
$150; Jan. 14-Feb. 3; Ah Haa School for the Arts, 155 W. Pacific Ave., Telluride
