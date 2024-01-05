They say the holidays aren’t over until the cows come rumbling down 17th Street, or something like that. Well, the cows have come and gone (back to their pens at the National Western Complex), the Stock Show is on, and the holidays are behind us. Unless you celebrate National Bobblehead Day, which Coloradans actually have reason to observe this year, since the Denver Nuggets NBA champions bobbleheads will be inducted into the Bobblehead Hall of Fame’s Champions Wall.

In any case, we have plenty of exciting things ahead. The legislative session starts next week (if you missed our annual pre-legislative session talk last night, where the governor and the top lawmakers on both sides of the aisle previewed their priorities on everything from housing to property tax relief to transportation, you can watch right here). There’s also our High Cost of Colorado event coming up on Jan. 16 hosted by reporters Michael Booth and Jennifer Brown, and a panel discussion about the New Car Culture with environment reporter Michael Booth on Jan. 24.

If all that’s not enough, there’s always the daily roundup of Colorado news to look forward to. Let’s get to it.

THE NEWS

IMMIGRATION

Migrants transport their belongings onto buses Wednesday before relocating to three shelter locations around the Denver metro area. Around 400 people have applied for housing and nearly 100 have already signed leases, according to Denver Human Services. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

“We are not from here. But we are not animals either.” — Marcelo Gonzalez

36,300 Migrants who have come through Denver since December 2022

The number of migrants in emergency shelters in Denver reached a new high this week, prompting Denver Mayor Mike Johnston to appeal for help from other cities. Meanwhile, the city cleaned up a migrant encampment in northwest Denver, busing 277 people to congregate shelters. But Denver is running out of room. Sun reporter Jennifer Brown and El Comercio de Colorado editor Jesús Sánchez Meleán spoke with migrants as they looked for jobs and navigated the shelter system.

READ MORE

EQUITY

Community Resource Specialist Abigail Jimenez takes a call from a client who is seeking housing and other benefits Wednesday at Mile High United Way in Denver. The center has partnered with MyFriendBen, an online tool created by Gary Community Ventures, to help connect individuals with government and food resources, student loan assistance and more. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

“There’s a lot of money being left on the table.” — Elise Henson, executive director for MyFriendBen

52 The number of programs that MyFriendBen scans to determine eligibility

Many people eligible for public benefits programs either don’t know it, or are too discouraged by the time-intensive research process to find out. But a new online tool called MyFriendBen aims to streamline that process using a simple questionnaire that asks for details like age, income, household expenses and location. The tool then scans over 50 programs across eight categories and matches people with the programs they are eligible for, like food assistance, child care and tax credits. Tatiana Flowers has more.

READ MORE

CRIME AND COURTS

“We’re always kind of a step behind chasing what the new emerging drug is because these chemists are smart.” — Jeff Martin, Boulder County chief deputy coroner

In the past six months, two men in their 20s died after overdosing on a mixture of drugs that included nitazenes, an emerging class of synthetic opioid thought to be more potent than fentanyl. Nitazenes were developed in the 1950s to manage pain but were never approved by the FDA. Though the drug is still rare in Colorado, it has made a dangerous emergence on the Front Range, blamed for the deaths of 13 people since 2021. Olivia Prentzel has the details.

READ MORE

CULTURE

Longhorn cattle stroll up 17th Street from Denver Union Station in the parade Thursday to officially kick off the 118th National Western Stock Show. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

Thirty longhorn cattle, 350 horses, a goat, some chickens and a pack of dogs could be seen strolling through downtown Denver yesterday during the opening parade for the National Western Stock Show. Photographer Hugh Carey captured the energy — and the toothy horse grins — from the event, while reporter Parker Yamasaki ducked behind the scenes with parade participants.

READ MORE

MORE NEWS

Colorado Supreme Court building remains indefinitely closed after armed man’s break-in, rampage. Water damage, fire damage and two shot-out windows could take weeks to repair, according to the Colorado Judicial Department.

Water damage, fire damage and two shot-out windows could take weeks to repair, according to the Colorado Judicial Department. The link between injury and depression is real. Just ask this national champion in Colorado. Universities and hospitals across the country have beefed up their mental health staff, recognizing that the road to recovery from injury can be as mental as it is physical.

THE COLORADO REPORT

🔑 = source has article meter or paywall

THE OPINION PAGE

CARTOONS

Cartoonist Jim Morrissey looks at the decision of state Rep. Mike Lynch to join the GOP primary field where Lauren Boebert has sought safe haven.

CARTOON

Drew Litton illustrates how Orange Crush used to describe a vaunted defensive unit, but now more aptly describes what the team has done to fans’ hopes and dreams.

CARTOON

In “What’d I Miss?” Myra and Ossie puzzle over why some people can’t figure out why the politician they voted for behaves exactly as advertised.

CARTOON

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.

Podcast Playlist

CONVERSATION

Each weekday The Daily Sun-Up podcast brings you a bit of Colorado history, headlines and a thoughtful conversation. We keep it tight so you can quickly listen, or stack up a few and tune in at your leisure. You can download the Sun-Up for free in your favorite podcasting app, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or RSS to plug into your app. This week we covered topics from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains.

🗣️ Remember, you can ask Siri, Alexa or Google to “play the Daily Sun-Up podcast” and we’ll play right on your smart speaker. As always we appreciate your feedback and comments at podcast@coloradosun.com.

After last night’s 39-foot comeback buzzer beater, who wouldn’t want a Jokic bobblehead?

— Parker & the whole staff of The Sun

Corrections & Clarifications

Yesterday’s Sunriser was updated online to correct the date of reporter Michael Booth’s presentation on The New Car Culture. It will be held Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. RSVP here.

Notice something wrong? The Colorado Sun has an ethical responsibility to fix all factual errors. Request a correction by emailing corrections@coloradosun.com.