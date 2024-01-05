Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

Catch up with previous editions of What’d I Miss.

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy. Learn how to submit a column. Reach the opinion editor at opinion@coloradosun.com.

Follow Colorado Sun Opinion on Facebook.

Type of Story: Opinion

Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

R. Alan Brooks teaches graphic novel writing for Regis University’s MFA program, and Lighthouse Writers Workshop (where he's a board member). He’s the author of “The Burning Metronome” and “Anguish Garden” - graphic novels featuring...

I (she/her) was born in Hawaii, and moved extensively before landing in Golden for high school in the late 80s. I moved to Denver for college, attending first Metro, then The Art Institute of Colorado. I worked in a bunch of non-art jobs for...