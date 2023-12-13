Hey, Colorado,

EDUCATION

Sophomore students complete exercises on pronouns and antecedents in a class taught by veteran teacher Jennifer Long on Tuesday at Highlands Ranch High School. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

“You look at where we sit in relation to the other states across the country and the cost of living that exists in Colorado, (and you see that) we are short selling K-12 education immensely in the state. We have for years.” — Jeremy Burmeister, superintendent of Platte Valley School District

Colorado is behind when it comes to funding education. Way behind. Lawmakers are attempting to take the first step in catching up with a proposed spending plan Gov. Jared Polis says will ensure the state is “fully funding our schools for the first time” since 2009. But is it enough? It’s a question Brian Eason and Erica Breunlin tackle in this report on the dire state of education funding.

EQUITY

Myra Nagy at her one-bedroom apartment Friday in west Denver. Nagy, who moved into her unit at Renaissance West End Flats in 2012, said there should be more resources to help people find housing and other vital services. “When I was on the streets, I didn’t know there was more than one place to apply for housing.” (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

A Colorado law from 2021 states that landlords can’t discriminate against a resident based on the source their income. But three years later, fair-housing advocates are saying that many landlords are finding ways to bypass the law to avoid renting or leasing to people using housing vouchers. Tatiana Flowers has more.

More staff, training needed in Colorado to create more inclusive emergency alert system, report says. Changes are needed to better warn the 900,000 people in the state who primarily speak a language other than English and more than a million with disabilities, CU researchers said. Olivia Prentzel has the report.

WATER

Ducks float on the South Platte on Tuesday in north Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Colorado’s health department is years behind in processing special Clean Water Act permits critical to protecting water quality in the state’s streams and rivers, with just 33% of the active discharge permits on file being current. This is far below the agency’s 75% goal, according to the agency. What’s it mean? Jerd Smith of Fresh Water News has the details.

OUTDOORS

James Carlson trained in the foothills of Colorado Springs for his double Everesting event, when he climbed nearly 60,000 feet, or twice the elevation of Mount Everest. Carlson battled severe depression after his event, even to the point where he didn’t want to get out of bed. (Courtesy of James Carlson)

“Some have too much self-worth wrapped up in it. My question to them is, ‘Why are you out here doing this?’ That can be a tough conversation, but it’s a coach’s job to have that.” — Kaitlyn Yonke, head coach of Run Infinite

Alongside the awards, glory and satisfaction a competitor hopes for when a big event is over, there’s often another common experience, though not one usually ascribed to world-class athletes: depression. But now, some Colorado coaches are starting to focus on the common occurrence of the post-race blues with athletes as part of their training. Dan England writes about the challenges athletes face after the race is over.

Colorado ranchers have launched a last-ditch effort to block wolf reintroduction. Here’s how. The Colorado Cattlemen’s and Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ associations filed a lawsuit in federal court against Colorado Parks and Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife to try to force federal analysis. Jason Blevins has more.

POLITICS & GOVERNMENT

What’s top of mind for Colorado voters heading into the election year. A new poll shows that cost of living, crime and public safety, and housing affordability are what worry Coloradans the most, writes Jesse Paul .

A new poll shows that cost of living, crime and public safety, and housing affordability are what worry Coloradans the most, writes . Emerge America wanted to train more Democratic women for office. Growth came at a cost, especially in Colorado. The organization has faced a split with the staff of one chapter and tensions with others, leaving leadership posts vacant ahead of a big election year. Read more in this story from The 19th.

MORE NEWS

A Safe2Tell report after suicidal social media post saved a Colorado student’s life. Police went to the student’s home and interrupted a suicide attempt in progress, according to state officials who run the Safe2Tell program. Jennifer Brown has the details.

Police went to the student’s home and interrupted a suicide attempt in progress, according to state officials who run the Safe2Tell program. has the details. Authorities identify 4 people found dead following reported shooting inside Peyton home. The deaths of Desiree N. Vandelac, 54, Robert V. Vandelac, 57, and Debray A. Scott, 30, are being investigated as homicides.

