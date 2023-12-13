Hey, Colorado,
Colorado lawmakers have pledged to “fully fund” schools. But education spending will continue to trail other states.
Colorado is behind when it comes to funding education. Way behind. Lawmakers are attempting to take the first step in catching up with a proposed spending plan Gov. Jared Polis says will ensure the state is “fully funding our schools for the first time” since 2009. But is it enough? It’s a question Brian Eason and Erica Breunlin tackle in this report on the dire state of education funding.
Colorado landlords are skirting a 2021 law meant to protect renters using vouchers, advocates say
A Colorado law from 2021 states that landlords can’t discriminate against a resident based on the source their income. But three years later, fair-housing advocates are saying that many landlords are finding ways to bypass the law to avoid renting or leasing to people using housing vouchers. Tatiana Flowers has more.
Thousands of permits designed to protect Colorado streams are expired
Colorado’s health department is years behind in processing special Clean Water Act permits critical to protecting water quality in the state’s streams and rivers, with just 33% of the active discharge permits on file being current. This is far below the agency’s 75% goal, according to the agency. What’s it mean? Jerd Smith of Fresh Water News has the details.
What lies beyond the finish line? Some athletes report a big, empty feeling.
Alongside the awards, glory and satisfaction a competitor hopes for when a big event is over, there’s often another common experience, though not one usually ascribed to world-class athletes: depression. But now, some Colorado coaches are starting to focus on the common occurrence of the post-race blues with athletes as part of their training. Dan England writes about the challenges athletes face after the race is over.
Poor Richard’s Books suggests these titles that are absolute gifts
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from Poor Richard’s Books & Gifts in Colorado Springs recommends:
Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.
