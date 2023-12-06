Good morning, Colorado.

A Washington County wind farm seen in June 2022. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Xcel Energy has a vision for Colorado’s clean energy future — one with 7,100 megawatts of new generation and storage, nearly $3 billion in new transmission lines and 26% more generation. It also comes with a $15 billion price tag that’s twice as expensive as an earlier plan that was approved. Mark Jaffe has more.

24 ideas floated for saving water and protecting Colorado River from drought, climate change. Colorado River Drought Task Force has worked up recommendations for protecting rivers and wildlife habitat, fixing leaking water delivery systems and adding flexibility to shared water programs, Fresh Water News’ Jerd Smith reports.

Fifth grade teacher Liz Banesberger, left, instructs students during a reenactment of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ on Tuesday at C3, or Creativity Challenge Community in southeast Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Innovation schools were designed to give struggling public schools more flexibility and control in how they teach kids. But a recent report by the nonpartisan Keystone Policy Center found that the schools are largely failing to ensure students meet grade-level benchmarks. Erica Breunlin has more.

The Yellow Barn Farm’s namesake barn stored hay for decades when the farm served as an equestrian center. Since 2021, sisters Azuraye and Devon Wycoff have worked to convert it into an event space. They’ll host the inaugural Yellow Barn Film Festival here on Saturday. (Photo by Devon Wycoff)

There’s a historic yellow barn sitting in the foothills west of Longmont. But if you head there this weekend, you won’t find hay stored inside, but rather people gathered for a one-day film festival. Yellow Barn Farm was once a thriving equestrian center. These days it’s an incubation site for all kinds of cultural and agricultural experiments, Parker Yamasaki writes.

