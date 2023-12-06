Good morning, Colorado.
THE NEWS
ENVIRONMENT
Xcel Energy pitches new clean energy plan for Colorado that is nearly twice as costly as one it offered in 2021
Xcel Energy has a vision for Colorado’s clean energy future — one with 7,100 megawatts of new generation and storage, nearly $3 billion in new transmission lines and 26% more generation. It also comes with a $15 billion price tag that’s twice as expensive as an earlier plan that was approved. Mark Jaffe has more.
EDUCATION
15 years after Colorado paved way for a new kind of school, students are falling short
Innovation schools were designed to give struggling public schools more flexibility and control in how they teach kids. But a recent report by the nonpartisan Keystone Policy Center found that the schools are largely failing to ensure students meet grade-level benchmarks. Erica Breunlin has more.
ARTS & CULTURE
A new Colorado film festival brings modern meaning to a historic barn
There’s a historic yellow barn sitting in the foothills west of Longmont. But if you head there this weekend, you won’t find hay stored inside, but rather people gathered for a one-day film festival. Yellow Barn Farm was once a thriving equestrian center. These days it’s an incubation site for all kinds of cultural and agricultural experiments, Parker Yamasaki writes.
THE COLORADO REPORT
SunLit
Old Firehouse Books suggests a diverse array topics for December
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins recommends:
Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.
