THE NEWS
ECONOMY
A new Colorado coalition aims to put teachers and businesses on the same page. But what about students?
There’s a mismatch between job openings and seekers, with about 121,000 open jobs and 106,000 unemployed people in Colorado. The solution? The new Education to Employment Alliance thinks it starts with adjusting skills taught in schools to better match the needs of employers. Clare Zhang explains more.
HIGH COST OF COLORADO
It’s expensive to go to concerts in Colorado. Let’s dig into why.
52.8%
The increase in average ticket prices at Denver’s Bellco Theatre since 2018
Just how far can you stretch your dollar at Red Rocks? For The Sun’s latest installment of the series High Cost of Colorado, Parker Yamasaki looks at ticket price trends, how attendance at Colorado’s cultural institutions has dipped and other changes in the live music industry that experts say are making a night out more expensive.
OUTDOORS
Colorado land trusts want increased support for easement tax credits to help “double down on conservation”
The statewide coalition of land conservation groups, Keep It Colorado, is on a mission to conserve 3.3 million acres of private land by 2033. (For perspective: that’s twice the amount of private land in Colorado that has been protected since 1965.) Jason Blevins explains how they plan to tackle the ambitious goal.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
SunLit
In “Rough Ride,” a TV reporter witnesses a death that launches a mystery
TV reporter Darcy Moreland has taken a job at a Cheyenne station and immediately sets out to make an impression at the city’s “rodeo days” festival. But in this excerpt from “Rough Ride,” the first volume of author Paulla Hunter’s adventure series built around Moreland’s character, her performance is interrupted by a sudden and mystifying death that sets up the investigation to unravel the strange chain of events.
