The first concert Jonathan Kahn ever attended at Red Rocks Amphitheatre was Loggins & Messina in July 1976. Nearly 50 years later, Kahn is parked in the lower south lot of the iconic outdoor venue, sitting in the doorway of his Sprinter van with a Snarf’s sandwich, waiting for a storm to blow through before he heads inside to hear Hiatus Kaiyote and Masego.

Kahn said he had been to five Red Rocks shows this year, shaking his head slightly — that number used to be a lot higher.

Kahn isn’t the only one who has slimmed down his annual concert intake. Overall attendance at cultural institutions across the state is down, according to the Colorado Business Committee for the Arts. In a survey of 285 cultural institutions, attendance between 2019 and 2022 decreased by 15% in metro Denver and 22% in Colorado outside of metro Denver.

Some of that dip is due to the fact that some people still don’t — and may never — feel comfortable attending events with large crowds after the pandemic. But more of that dip is attributed to the fact that entertainment is “a want not a need,” said Brian Kitts, Denver Arts and Venues spokesman. People adjust their spending according to what they feel they can afford. And when the cost of living is up in every other aspect of life, the amount that people are willing to spend on tickets to concerts, plays and museums goes down.

High Cost of Colorado Our new ongoing series put reporters with all kinds of Coloradans to talk about their challenges, their fears and their solutions to the rising costs of living here. READ MORE

In 2018, the share of a person’s overall expenditures on arts and entertainment was 6.1% in metro Denver, significantly higher than the national average of 5.1%. In 2022, that percentage was 4.9%, lower than the national average of 5%. In dollars, this equates to roughly $500 per person per year less in spending.

Some experts anticipated a post-COVID price jump that artists and promoters would use to offset lost revenue from the pandemic. That was true in 2021, when ticket prices increased about 15% at Red Rocks and nearly 45% at the Denver Coliseum. But this year the average price decreased from 2022’s averages, indicating a leveling-off of ticket prices.

Still, the increase in the average ticket price over the past five years is significantly higher than year-over-year inflation rates. For instance, the average price of a ticket to a Red Rocks concert has grown 31% since 2018, while inflation for metro Denver is about 24% over that same period.

The most dramatic change to ticket prices comes from the introduction of service fees. Prior to the 1980s, when Ticketmaster launched, venues paid the ticketing servicer. But Ticketmaster flipped that model, paying venues in exchange for being hired to handle ticketing and then passed the costs on to customers in the form of service fees.

Since these fees are somewhat arbitrary — hashed out in negotiations between the ticketing service, the concert promoter and the venue — service fees as a whole have generated a new rising cost for concert-goers independent of inflation or post-pandemic economics. The opaque charges add to the frustration of spectators upset that outside forces are gouging their entertainment budgets.

Below we’ve pulled together some of the ticket price trends over the past five years, and laid out the cost of a night at Red Rocks based on three different budgets.

A&E spending | Ticket prices | Cost of Red Rocks | Service fees | Heard in the crowd

Arts & Entertainment Spending Although Denverites tended to spend more of their overall expenditures on arts and entertainment compared to the national average, that percentage has gone down since 2018, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. YEAR DENVER METRO NATIONAL 2018-19 6.1% 5.1% 2019-20 6.2% 4.9% 2020-21 5.5% 5.1% 2021-22 4.9% 5.0%

Average ticket prices at four Colorado venues Bellco Theatre saw the biggest ticket cost increase at 52.8% in the past five years. Note: Data for 2020 was not included as venues closed due to the pandemic. Capacity for each venue: Red Rocks Amphitheater 9,545 Bellco Theatre 5,000 Denver Coliseum 10,000 The Black Sheep 450 Change between 2018 and 2023 for each venue: Red Rocks Amphitheater 31.0% Bellco Theatre 52.8% Denver Coliseum 14.5% The Black Sheep 34.33% Denver annual inflation: 2018 2.7% 2019 1.9% 2020 2.0% 2021 3.5% 2022 8.0% 1st half 2023 5.6%

Cost of a night at Red Rocks based on three budgets How much do you have to spend on the night? UNDER $100 (barely) Ticket: $64.80 + $23.32 in fees Transportation (RT from Union Station): Drive



Gas: $2.22

Parking: Free Tailgate: King Soopers





6-pack of Modelo: $8.99 + tax Merch: Who needs it?





Free Bites: Ate dinner at home





Free It’s raining: Brought a rain jacket





Free Drinks: Snacks made you thirsty, fill up the reusable water bottle that you brought from home. **





Free TOTAL: $99.33 + tax $100-300 Ticket: $64.80 + $23.32 in fees Transportation (RT from Union Station): Shuttle





RRX Shuttle Shuttle: $50 Tailgate: King Soopers



12-pack of New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA: $17.99 + tax Merch: Band tee





Short-sleeved T-shirt: $55 Bites: Hot dog





Hot dog: $6.50 It’s raining: Buy a poncho





Poncho: $4.78 + tax Drinks: The hot dog made you thirsty, think about buying a water bottle, but then see it’s 50 cents cheaper for a Red Bull. Go with the energy drink.



Red Bull: $5 TOTAL: $227.39 + tax $300+ Ticket: $64.80 + $23.32 in fees Transportation (RT from Union Station): Rideshare





Uber/Lyft Uber Black: $151.68 + tip Tailgate: Terminal Bar at Union Station





2 cocktails: $26 + tax and tip Merch: Band tee and a record



Short-sleeved T-shirt: $55

Record: $45 Bites: Ship Rock Grille*



Chimichurri Steak Tacos: $13.50

Ship Rock Margarita: $12.50 + tax + tip It’s raining: Stay at the grille, order another round of cocktails.



Another round: $12.50 + tax and tip Drinks: Had a cocktail with dinner, but…what’s a loaded lemonade? Order a double.





Loaded Lemonade: $18 TOTAL: $422.30 + tax and tip UNDER $100 (barely) Ticket: $64.80 + $23.32 in fees Transportation (RT from Union Station): Drive



Gas: $2.22

Parking: Free Running total: $90.34 Tailgate: King Soopers



6-pack of Modelo: $8.99 + tax Running total: $99.33 + tax Merch: Who needs it?



Free Running total: $99.33 + tax Bites: Ate dinner at home, brought snacks



Free Running total: $99.33 + tax It’s raining: Brought a rain jacket



Free Running total: $99.33 + tax Drinks: Snacks made you thirsty, fill up the reusable water bottle that you brought from home. **



Free TOTAL: $99.33 + tax $100-300 Ticket: $64.80 + $23.32 in fees Transportation (RT from Union Station): Shuttle



RRX Shuttle Shuttle: $50 Running total: $138.12 Tailgate: King Soopers



12-pack of New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA: $17.99 + tax Running total: $156.11 + tax Merch: Band tee



Short-sleeved T-shirt: $55 Running total: $211.11 + tax Bites: Hot dog



Hot dog: $6.50 Running total: $217.61 + tax It’s raining: Buy a poncho



Poncho: $4.78 + tax Running total: $222.39 + tax Drinks: The hot dog made you thirsty, think about buying a water bottle, but then see it’s 50 cents cheaper for a Red Bull. Go with the energy drink.



Red Bull: $5 TOTAL: $227.39 + tax $300+ Ticket: $64.80 + $23.32 in fees Transportation (RT from Union Station): Rideshare



Uber/Lyft Uber Black: $151.68 + tip Running total: $239.80 + tip Tailgate: Terminal Bar at Union Station



2 cocktails: $26 + tax and tip Running total: $265.80 + tax and tip Merch: Band tee and a record



Short-sleeved T-shirt: $55

Record: $45 Running total: $365.80 + tax and tip Bites: Ship Rock Grille*



Chimichurri Steak Tacos: $13.50

Ship Rock Margarita: $12.50 + tax and tip Running total: $391.80 + tax and tip It’s raining: Stay at the grille, order another round of cocktails.



Another round: $12.50 + tax and tip Running total: $404.30 + tax and tip Drinks: Had a cocktail with dinner, but…what’s a loaded lemonade? Order a double.



Loaded Lemonade: $18 TOTAL: $422.30 + tax and tip * Temporarily closed

** You are allowed to bring water bottles in as long as they are empty when you arrive, airport style.

Those pesky service fees Here’s the thing: Service fees are notoriously — and purposely — difficult to trace. According to a comment to the Federal Trade Commission provided by the American Economic Liberties Project, the description of what a service fee covers (in their case, specifically a Ticketmaster service fee) has “little to no clear relationship to costs incurred by the ticketing services.” In other words, they argue, the fees are little more than arbitrary profit generators. In the FTC comment, an analysis shows the average service charges as a percentage of ticket price for 13 national ticket servicers. For the purposes of our data, we applied the average AXS service fee of 36%, since AXS is the primary ticket servicer of Red Rocks Amphitheatre.