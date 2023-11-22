Good morning, Colorado.
We did our pre-Thanksgiving shopping yesterday. Picked up the turkey from a butcher, went to a wine shop and then hit two grocery stores to get everything we needed.
So now the turkey is in its brine. The cranberries are on the counter awaiting an orange juice bath. And sourdough bread is sitting out so we can get our stuffing texture just the way we like it.
Now, we all have one more work day until the big feast. Can’t make it through? Don’t worry, we have some articles to help you count down the hours on the clock.
THE NEWS
HIGH COST OF COLORADO
The cost of a homemade chicken dinner has climbed 40% in five years in Colorado
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, but today we’re talking about chicken. The cost of a classic chicken dinner — including a salad, mashed potatoes and veggies on the side — has gone up 40% in the past five years. Jennifer Brown breaks it down cost by cost to show you why.
OUTDOORS
Park City court decision could open ski resorts’ secret formula for accommodating crowds
Crowds at some of Colorado’s biggest ski resorts have felt overwhelming in recent years. But are they too crowded? With ski areas staying mum, it’s hard to say. But a district court ruling last week could change that, Jason Blevins reports.
CULTURE
Artistic workers at Opera Colorado win their union. Next comes collective bargaining.
Artistic workers at Opera Colorado are now unionized. It’s also the first time in decades that a bargaining unit at a U.S. opera company includes all onstage and backstage employees. Stephanie Wolf has more on what comes next.
MORE NEWS
THE COLORADO REPORT
🔑 = source has article meter or paywall
THE OPINION PAGE
COLUMNS
COMMUNITY
The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editorial writers do not reflect the opinions of the newsroom. Read our ethics policy for more on The Sun’s opinion policy and submit columns, suggest writers or provide feedback at opinion@coloradosun.com.
SunLit
The Bookies Bookstore has some November suggestions to be thankful for
Each week as part of SunLit — The Sun’s literature section — we feature staff recommendations from bookstores across Colorado. This week, the staff from The Bookies Bookstore in Denver recommends:
Read what the bookstore staff had to say about each. Pick up a copy and support your local bookstores at the same time.
Remember: If there’s any Thanksgiving cooking that can be done today, do it.
— Danika & the whole staff of The Sun