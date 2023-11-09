Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday called state lawmakers into a special legislative session to cut property tax rates and blunt the impact of large increases in home values awaiting homeowners next year.

The session will begin Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.

Polis’ announcement comes just two days after voters overwhelmingly rejected his preferred solution, the sprawling property tax relief and school funding measure known as Proposition HH. The initiative was aimed at combating a 40% increase in property values that would cause a corresponding jump in property tax bills next year.

The General Assembly is working under a tight timeline if it hopes to curb the state’s rising cost of living. If no tax cut is approved before early December, a sharp increase in Colorado property taxes due in April will be locked in.

The timing — less than a week ahead of Thanksgiving — puts pressure on lawmakers to reach a deal quickly or risk interrupting their holiday plans. It takes at least three days to pass a bill in the legislature.

“We need to act for short-term property tax relief now,” Polis said at a Thursday announcement at the governor’s mansion.

The governor’s call for a special session comes despite the lack of a clear proposal that a majority of lawmakers can agree upon. Progressives are now pushing for more targeted relief to low- and middle-income Coloradans, while Republicans are seeking “clean” tax cuts that avoid a long-term reduction in taxpayer refunds under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR.

Caught in the middle of the debate are school districts and local governments, which stand to lose out on hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year if the state cuts property taxes without increasing financial support for local services.

Polis, a Democrat, kicked off a news conference at the governor’s mansion Thursday by swinging a baseball bat at a clear case labeled break in case of emergency — the failure of Proposition HH.

But while he said the special session has long been plan B, he offered little guidance for lawmakers at Thursday’s announcement.

“Our plan is to try to assemble a legislative majority for providing the maximum amount of property tax relief that we can,” Polis said, when asked what specifics he would like to see in a bill.

Polis said the special session would be limited to short-term solutions for the current property tax year, but urged lawmakers to take up long-term changes when it reconvenes in January. He proposed a blue ribbon commission to study a broader overhaul that he said should include an annual cap on property tax growth.

In the meantime, Polis offered three potential sources of funding for lawmakers to fund reimbursements for schools and local governments. Two of them come straight from Proposition HH, which voters just rejected by a 60-40 margin.

When lawmakers approved the ballot measure, the legislature set aside $200 million in general fund money to offset some of the financial impacts to local services. Proposition HH also would have tapped the state’s TABOR surplus, which funds state taxpayer refunds in years when the economy grows faster than the state spending cap.

Polis offered a third option Thursday: taking as much as $200 million from the state’s reserves, which today holds 15% of general fund spending.

Local government advocates, who opposed Proposition HH because it offered relatively little compensation for their lost revenue, told The Colorado Sun they have been working to come up with proposals of their own.

Ann Terry, the director of the Special District Association, told The Sun this week she was “thrilled” voters rejected Proposition HH.

“We recognize there is more work to be done, and we have a coordinated stakeholder process to provide real property tax change going forward,” Terry said.

But looming over the discussions is a measure conservatives placed on the 2024 statewide ballot that would cap annual property tax increases statewide at 4%. The measure has no funding mechanism to offset the financial hit to local services, such as schools, fire districts and libraries.

The hastily called session comes as local government officials are scrambling to meet December deadlines to set their budgets for next year. Tax bills go out in January and are due in April.

The last time lawmakers convened for a special session was in 2020 to approve stimulus spending during the coronavirus pandemic. Before that, then-Gov. John Hickenlooper called lawmakers back to the Capitol in 2017 to fix a bill-drafting error that was costing local districts millions of dollars in marijuana revenue.

This is a developing story that will be updated.