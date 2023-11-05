A video taken from the window of a Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train car one sunny Sunday afternoon in October was a Facebook post heard round the world. But it turns out the furry phenom has been a media personality in Colorado for at least 60 years.
The very first 8mm footage of Bigfoot was shot in 1962, by a Boy Scout troop leader in the Rawah Wilderness near Fort Collins. So those claims by Yeti yes-men in the Pacific Northwest, in the swamps of Florida, and in Nepal, can take a bipedal backstep behind our own.
Bigfoot is a Coloradan, and they can’t have him.
There are (at least) five reasons why the Centennial State is the hirsute hominid’s preferred stomping grounds.
His long stride covers a lot of territory, and boy does Colorado have territory
Mushrooms aren’t the only magical thing in our state.
He likes a good soak
We’re the home of AirBnBigfoot
Colorado is one place he can go incognito
Maybe he could suit up for the Broncos, who are also largely imaginary?