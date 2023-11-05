Credibility:

  • Original Reporting
  • Subject Specialist
Original Reporting This article contains new, firsthand information uncovered by its reporter(s). This includes directly interviewing sources and research / analysis of primary source documents.
Subject Specialist This Newsmaker has been deemed by this Newsroom as having a specialized knowledge of the subject covered in this article.
Sasquatch on the Colorado flag
(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

A video taken from the window of a Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train car one sunny Sunday afternoon in October was a Facebook post heard round the world. But it turns out the furry phenom has been a media personality in Colorado for at least 60 years.

Sasquatch strolling in a meadow near a narrow gage railroad
(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

The very first 8mm footage of Bigfoot was shot in 1962, by a Boy Scout troop leader in the Rawah Wilderness near Fort Collins. So those claims by Yeti yes-men in the Pacific Northwest, in the swamps of Florida, and in Nepal, can take a bipedal backstep behind our own. 

Bigfoot is a Coloradan, and they can’t have him. 

There are (at least) five reasons why the Centennial State is the hirsute hominid’s preferred stomping grounds. 

His long stride covers a lot of territory, and boy does Colorado have territory

Sasquatch in various habitat scenes, including Meow Wolf
(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Mushrooms aren’t the only magical thing in our state.

Sasquatch among psychedelic mushrooms
(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

He likes a good soak

Sasquatch bathing in a hot springs
(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

We’re the home of AirBnBigfoot

Sasquatch in the yard of a vacant vacation home
(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Colorado is one place he can go incognito

Sasquatch hanging out with Blucifer, bison, Jared Polis, Deion Sanders and Nikola Jokic
(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Maybe he could suit up for the Broncos, who are also largely imaginary?

Peter Moore is a writer and illustrator who lives in Fort Collins. You’ll find even more of his drawings/weirdness at petermoore.substack.com.