A shooting in northeast Denver overnight Saturday left one person dead and six others wounded.

Police say they found evidence of multiple guns being fired.

The shooting happened in the 5500 block of East 33rd Avenue, near Skyland Park.

“The circumstances remain under investigation,” police said in a post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

No arrests or suspect information have been announced. Authorities didn’t provide much information on the victims, other than to say the person killed was a man.