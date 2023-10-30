Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man armed with weapons, loaded magazines and bombs was found inside Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park over the weekend.

The body of the 22-year-old, who was wearing black tactical gear, was discovered by employees before the park opened Saturday, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities believe the Carbondale-area man, whose name hasn’t been released, entered the park illegally when staff weren’t present. The Garfield County coroner is investigating his manner and cause of death.

The man was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic handgun, along with multiple, loaded magazines for both weapons, the sheriff’s office said. He was wearing body armor and what appeared to be a ballistic helmet.

Police found several explosive devices with him and in his car. A bomb squad and members of Garfield County All Hazard Response Team made sure no other bombs were planted in the park.

“While this investigation is still ongoing and very active it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators searched the man’s home and swept the adventure park “in a slow and methodical manner” for two days before determining that it was safe to reopen.

The sheriff’s office said that, as of Monday, the investigation indicated the public was not at risk and that the man’s activities appear to have been isolated to Glenwood Caverns’ property.

The park also closed in September 2021 after a 6-year-old girl died on the park’s Haunted Mine Drop ride, which plunges 110 feet down in two to three seconds.