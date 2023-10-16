A collection box stands outside the Denver Elections Division for the city’s election Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Ballots for the November 2023 statewide election will start being mailed to Colorado voters today.

Here’s what you need to know to participate in the Nov. 7 contest.

What’s on the statewide ballot?

There are two statewide measures on the November ballot — Proposition II and Proposition HH. The Colorado Sun is closely following both initiatives.

Proposition II would let the state keep nearly $23.7 million in excess revenue from tobacco and nicotine taxes and use the money to bolster Colorado’s new universal preschool program. The measure would also let the state retain and spend future excess.

If voters reject Proposition II, the tax revenue collected above what was projected will be returned to nicotine and tobacco wholesalers and distributors. Additionally, the nicotine and tobacco tax rates will be cut to prevent future excess revenue.

Proposition HH is a highly complex 10-year property tax relief plan that would also grow the state budget, place new limits on local government spending and rework how taxpayer refunds are distributed.

All told, Proposition HH would limit the increase in Coloradans’ property taxes each year by hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more than $1 billion. But over time, Coloradans could get billions less in tax refunds as the state government redirects those dollars to schools and other local agencies.

What else is on the ballot?

Many Coloradans will also vote in the election on local ballot initiatives, as well as school board and municipal races. Aurora and Boulder, for instance, are holding mayoral elections. In Denver, several school board seats are up for grabs.

Where can I register to vote?

► Coloradans can register to vote online at govotecolorado.com. You can also check your voter registration status here.

Colorado is a same-day voter registration state, which means that you can register and cast a ballot up until polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Oct. 30 is the last day you can register to vote and still receive a ballot in the mail.

When do I need to mail my ballot back?

Today is the first day county clerks can begin mailing out ballots to voters. People should start receiving them as soon as Tuesday.

If you want to send your ballot back through the mail, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office recommends you do so no later than Oct. 30 to ensure it’s counted.

After Oct. 30, voters should submit their ballots at a drop box or vote in person.

► To find a nearby drop box or polling location, visit this site.

Ballots must be received by your county’s clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Ballots received after the deadline, including those postmarked before Election Day, won’t be accepted.

Can I track my ballot?

Yes.

► To track your ballot through the counting process, sign up at colorado.ballottrax.net.

BallotTrax, the state’s ballot tracking service, can notify you of your ballot’s status by email, text or call. If you do not receive a ballot you should call your county’s clerk.

What if I want to vote in person?

You can still do that.

In-person voting in every Colorado county will begin by Oct. 30. It may begin earlier depending on where you live.

Voters must be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day to cast a ballot. In-person Election Day voting begins at 7 a.m.

► To find an in-person polling place, visit this site.

Do I need identification to vote?

If you vote in person, you must present identification such as a driver’s license, U.S. passport or other identification on this list.

If you are voting by mail for the first time, you may also need to include a copy of an ID with your mail ballot. Your clerk will provide instructions with your mail ballot if you need to return an ID with it.

When will results be posted?

County clerks begin posting results shortly after 7 p.m. on Election Day.