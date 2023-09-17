This article contains new, firsthand information uncovered by its reporter(s). This includes directly interviewing sources and research / analysis of primary source documents.
If the Dylan Mulroney/Bud Light fiasco has taught us anything, it’s that there’s a lot of foolishness bubbling up the world of beer. Apropos of that, a recent article on HopCulture.com identified a few of the suds trends that are foaming over the rim right now. And they’ll all be on tap at the Great American Beer Festival, Sept 21-23 in Denver.
I doesn’t even like beer that much, so am an objective commentator who can clarify the hazy IPAs in advance of GABF. Just remember: Friends don’t let friends pee in the bushes outside the Colorado Convention Center.
Here’s what to watch out for at the suds fest this weekend:
The more beers change, the more beers stay the same.
Chat GPT is everywhere. Maybe even in your beer stein.