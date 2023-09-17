If the Dylan Mulroney/Bud Light fiasco has taught us anything, it’s that there’s a lot of foolishness bubbling up the world of beer. Apropos of that, a recent article on HopCulture.com identified a few of the suds trends that are foaming over the rim right now. And they’ll all be on tap at the Great American Beer Festival, Sept 21-23 in Denver.

I doesn’t even like beer that much, so am an objective commentator who can clarify the hazy IPAs in advance of GABF. Just remember: Friends don’t let friends pee in the bushes outside the Colorado Convention Center.

Here’s what to watch out for at the suds fest this weekend:

The more beers change, the more beers stay the same.

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Chat GPT is everywhere. Maybe even in your beer stein.

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Speaking of Dylan Mulroney…

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

For the feeling-no-pain Denver sports fan

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Watch out for the wanna-brews!

(Peter Moore, Special to The Colorado Sun)

Care for a snack with that?