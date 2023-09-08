MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the nation’s most outspoken election conspiracy theorists, has been “vulgar, threatening, loud (and) disrespectful” during three depositions in a federal defamation lawsuit brought by Eric Coomer, a Coloradan and former executive at Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems.

That’s according to a motion filed Thursday by Coomer’s attorneys seeking compensation for the depositions and an order requiring Lindell to appear in federal court in Denver to complete the sworn testimony.

Coomer is suing Lindell in his personal capacity, as well as in his capacity as the CEO of both MyPillow and FrankSpeech, a conservative website founded by Lindell.

As part of the motion, Coomer’s lawyers included deposition transcripts and video clips, including one in which Lindell calls one of Coomer’s attorneys an “ambulance-chasing asshole.” Lindell also referred to Coomer as a “scumbag” and blasted U.S. District Judge Nina Wang, who is overseeing the case.

“Mr. Lindell refused to provide a direct answer to virtually every question asked, instead opting to shout over Dr. Coomer’s counsel and then provide lengthy, meandering filibusters that each consumed substantial amounts of time and several pages of transcript,” the motion said. “Counsel objected to these non-sequiturs as non-responsive no less than 33 times.”

The motion said even Lindell’s attorney was unable to manage his client’s conduct.

Coomer, the former director of product strategy and security for Dominion, filed his 67-page lawsuit against Lindell, MyPillow and FrankSpeech in April 2022. The lawsuit alleges Lindell falsely accused Coomer of being a “traitor against the U.S.” as part of claims that Coomer rigged the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden’s favor.

“The damage caused to Coomer by defendants’ conduct is immense,” the lawsuit says. “After more than 15 years as a respected professional at the top of his field, Coomer’s reputation has been irreparably tarnished. He can no longer work in the elections industry on account of the unwarranted distrust inspired by defendants’ lies, and instead now endures frequent credible death threats and the burden of being made the face of an imagined criminal conspiracy of unprecedented scope in American history.”

Lindell, through his attorneys, has denied Coomer’s claims.

Lindell’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday on Coomer’s motion related to the depositions.

Eric Coomer from Dominion Voting listens to remarks during a hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Denver’s City and County Building. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun)

Coomer is also suing a host of other election conspiracy theorists, including Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell and Joe Oltmann, a Colorado-based conservative podcaster.

One America News and Chanel Rion, one of the far-right channel’s correspondents, settled a lawsuit in Denver District Court with Coomer on Aug. 30, CNN and The Daily Beast reported this week.

Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.