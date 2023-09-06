Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans will run next year to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s highly competitive 8th Congressional District.

“More and more Americans, particularly young Americans, say they are not proud to be an American,” Evans said in a statement Tuesday announcing his candidacy. “I believe in American greatness, and I want to help restore pride in this great nation for which I fought.”

Evans, who lives in Fort Lupton, is a former Arvada police officer and Army veteran. He is the also grandson of Mexican immigrants. This year was Evans’ first at the Colorado Capitol, where he focused on law and order issues.

The state lawmaker is the second Republican to announce a 2024 bid to dislodge Caraveo. Evans will face Weld County Commissioner Scott James in the GOP primary.

Caraveo, who lives in Thornton, beat Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer by less than a percentage point, or roughly 1,600 votes, in 2022.

National Republicans say the 8th District, which was formed during Colorado’s 2021 redistricting process and spans the northeast Denver suburbs into Greeley, is one of their top 2024 targets. Democrats also plan to direct resources to the district to defend Caraveo.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, visited the 8th District last month to hold a town hall with Caraveo. Jeffries told The Colorado Sun Caraveo will get the “resources necessary to communicate her accomplishments, her vision and her message” in 2024.

Two other Republicans — former Weld County Commissioner Steve Moreno and former state Rep. Dan Woog — have also been weighing 8th District bids.

The GOP primary in the 8th District will be held June 25.