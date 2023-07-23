Author’s note: “A Pros and Cons List for Strong Feelings” takes place across the 10 months between my mom’s diagnosis in March and death in December, with flashbacks to our relationship in my childhood. Here is an excerpt from the month of May.
“A Pros and Cons List for Strong Feelings”
Will Betke-Brunswick is a cartoonist and a recent graduate of the California College of the Arts MFA in Comics program. Will’s work has appeared in the new print edition of “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves”; “How to Wait: An Anthology of Transition”; and the websites INTO and Autostraddle. A former high school math teacher, Will lives in Boulder, Colorado.