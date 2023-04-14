This story first appeared in The Outsider, the premium outdoor newsletter by Jason Blevins.



Grand County’s Middle Park Times newspaper was extra hefty this week, with 10 pages of small-print legal notices.

The pages outlined the May 2 ballot issues for Granby Ranch’s metropolitan districts. The community has 10 special taxing districts and eight of them are undeveloped land without any homes. There are four voters connected to the property’s developer who will approve the 24 ballot measures in each of the Granby Ranch Metropolitan Districts No. 2 through 7 elections.

The lengthy ballots will ask the four voters in each district to authorize up to $2.11 billion in increased taxes and bonding authority — with interest as high as 14% and repayment exceeding $10 billion for each of the six districts — to pay for unspecified infrastructure improvements.

The developers’ directors of the six metro districts also serve as the only four voters in the districts because the owners of the property have inked option-to-buy contracts for one-sixth shares of remote lots inside the districts. So the four people will be the only voters in an election that could approve $60 billion in debt for metro districts that don’t yet have any residents.

All of the ballot issues allocate an identical sum of $113.9 million to improvements including water, sewer, roads, security, transportation and recreational amenities. For example, Ballot Measure R, which is the same for all six metro districts, asks for voter approval to increase debt by $796.25 million with a repayment cost of $5.3 billion for the purpose of “refunding, refinancing and defeasing any or all of the district’s debt.”

The measures add up to a combined $12.7 billion in debt, with a final repayment cost of more than $60 billion for an unknown number of future residents and homeowners at Granby Ranch. These are not typos.

“It defies comprehension and reason,” said Natascha O’Flaherty, a longtime Granby Ranch homeowner and attorney who is clashing with the developers and running for one of three empty seats on the homeowner-controlled Granby Ranch Metro District, a so-called “servant” district that finances the developer-controlled “master” Headwaters Metro District.

Across Colorado, property taxes are set to spike after the surge in home prices last year. Imagine the tax bills that include repayment of more than $2 billion in debt, O’Flaherty said.

“This is the poster child for metro district abuses happening everywhere across the country,” she said.

Each of the Granby Ranch metro district ballot measures also carefully notes that voters are “de-Brucing” the districts, which leaves the district board of directors able to tax and spend without restrictions from Colorado’s tax-limiting Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR.

Blair Dickhoner is the attorney who represents the Granby Ranch Metro Districts No. 2 through No. 8 as well as the so-called “master” district, the Headwaters Metro District, which is the operating entity of Granby Ranch funded by the other “servant” financing districts.

“There is a logical explanation here,” said the attorney with White Bear Ankele Tanaka and Waldron, the Colorado law firm that represents many Colorado special taxing districts.

This is not new, Dickhoner said. These exact debt amounts were approved when the Granby Ranch Metro Districts No. 2 through 8 were first formed about 20 years ago. Those original service plan agreements approved by the Town of Granby’s Board of Trustees — which set the maximum debt for all the districts in Granby Ranch at $113.9 million — only last 20 years and this is “a refresh” of those authorizations, he said.

Each ballot measure hits that debt limit “for maximum flexibility at the outset of the project,” Dickhoner said.

“This is planning as much as possible for the future,” Dickhoner said.

The St. Louis-based developers of the community, Bob and David Glarner, bought the 5,000-acre Granby Ranch property out of foreclosure in 2020. (The sale price is unknown but the previous owner, Brazilian heiress Marise Cipriani, lost the property to lenders with a $62 million debt.)

The Glarners control eight of the 10 metro districts in the ski and golf resort community. Two of their employees and two of their friends serve as appointed district board members for Granby Ranch Metro Districts No. 2 through 8 as well as the master Headwaters Metro District, which oversees the other metro districts in the community.

The Colorado Secretary of State is investigating possible campaign finance violations involving the developers, their law firm and efforts to get company employees elected to the one metro district in Granby Ranch that is controlled by homeowners. (And the only district with any residents.)

Filings with Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs show that as of December, all but one of Granby Ranch Metro Districts No. 2 through No. 8 claim inactive status and note each “has not and shall not issue any debt, impose a mill levy, or conduct any other official business other than to conduct elections and to undertake procedures necessary to implement the district’s intention to return to active status.”

When Granby Ranch first took shape in the 1980s, the plan was to build about 5,000 homes. There are about 800 built right now, all but a handful of them in the homeowner-controlled Granby Ranch Metro District, which is technically No. 1.

Ballots issues like those in the May Granby Ranch metro district election, approved by friends and family of developers for debt paid down by future property taxes to pay back developers for investment in infrastructure, “are the same in each and every of the 2,000-plus metro districts in Colorado since 1982,” said John Henderson, a lawyer who co-founded the Coloradans for Metro District Reform group that is pushing state lawmakers to overhaul metro district governance.

Henderson said developers typically request debt authority that is about 10 times more than the debt outlined in each metro district’s service plan, so it works like a sort of credit card limit that developers rarely reach. The Granby Ranch Metro Districts ballot proposals also include debt accrued by special assessments and fees should property taxes not deliver enough money, which allows the developer to avoid caps on mill levies.

The part Henderson and other reformers dislike is that the debt, taxes and fees are not approved by the residents who will pay the bills. And the developers rarely detail every expenditure supporting their repayment from the borrowed millions.

“The goal of these ballot measures is to impose as much debt on the residents as the developer believes he is owed, with no accountability for how much and what for he spent the money on before the residents wake up and take control of the board,” said Henderson, who represents several communities where residents have rallied to wrest control of metro district boards from developers and their hand-picked directors. “One of the problems is there is no public accountability. Developers create these things which are governments and then use them as their tools with no public accountability.”

His first piece of advice to residents who seize control of metro district boards: craft new ballot measures that repeal the previous debt approvals and restore the TABOR-granted right to vote on all tax and debt increases.

“It is an outrageous abuse,” said Henderson, describing how developers will tell bond investors that voters in the metro district approved the debt when the election was held years before a home was built. “It’s insane.”

It’s also completely legal. Special taxing districts are the most common form of governance in the U.S., but operate with little scrutiny or attention. New laws are coming around to address decades-old metro district shenanigans.

This month Gov. Jared Polis signed a new law — Senate Bill 110 — that requires new metro districts to set and publish a maximum tax rate that can be levied to pay debt and the maximum amount of debt a metro district will carry. But it’s only for metro districts that cross municipal boundaries. Granby Ranch is within the Town of Granby.

Also the proposed House Bill 1090 would require more transparency for metro district debt and prevent developers from buying debt they voted to approve. And House Bill 1065 expands the scope of the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission so it can review complaints involving special taxing districts.

The Granby Ranch Metro Districts No. 2 through No. 8 are managed by Community Resource Services, which also manages 37 other fire, water and metro districts in Colorado. Sue Blair, the CEO and head of elections for Community Resource Services, said it is not uncommon to see ballot issues authorizing debts in the billions, but mostly for districts that are just taking shape.

Blair said her team is mailing out 650,000 ballots this week for May 2 special elections statewide. But only four are going to Granby Ranch.

The latest filings for the Granby Ranch districts show the four directors approving $48,000 annual budgets for each district. Only two districts have any assessed value, per the Grand County Assessor’s Office. Granby Ranch Metro District No. 2 — 33 acres of empty land with four undeveloped homesites on five acres — was assessed at $4,610 in 2022. District No. 3 was assessed at $8,320. The other districts have an assessed value of zero dollars, per each district’s latest filings with the state.

“This is an egregious example of how far developers will go without any accountability,” O’Flaherty said.