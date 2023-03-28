This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. Support CCM’s neighborhood news. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

By Nina Joss, Colorado Community Media

The Englewood Police Department has arrested an 81-year-old man in the ax killings of his wife and adult daughter.

Police say the were called at about 6 p.m. Saturday by the suspect, Reginald Maclaren, who said that his wife and daughter had been murdered. Maclaren allegedly told authorities he knew the suspect and that the suspect had used a hammer in the slayings.

When officers entered a home on the 900 block of Englewood Parkway, they found the two victims inside large trash cans in the living room/kitchen area. According to police, both victims had substantial visible injuries.

Officials say the victims were both killed with an axe and one had been dismembered with a saw.

Maclaren was arrested and charged with murder. The names of the wife and daughter were not released by police.

Arapahoe County jail records show Maclaren is being held without bond.

The Colorado Sun contributed to this report.