By Charles Ashby, The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Following a two-day trial and several hours of deliberation, former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was found guilty Friday of obstructing government operations.

Peters was acquitted of an obstructing a peace officer charge she also faced.

Sentencing is set for April 10. Peters faces up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $750 for the misdemeanor conviction.

The two misdemeanor charges stemmed from an incident that occurred at Main Street Bagels in Grand Junction on Feb. 8, 2022, when investigators with the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office tried to execute a search warrant to seize Peters’ iPad. When Peters obstructed that attempt, the investigators called the Grand Junction Police Department, who ended up arresting Peters.

Peters is accused of using the iPad to record a court proceeding for her former deputy, Belinda Knisley, who at the time was facing burglary and cybercrime charges for allegedly entering the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office after being told to stay away.

Colorado Sun note: This case is separate from Peters’ indictment in connection with a security breach of the Mesa County election election. Peters, who is running to be the chair of the Colorado GOP, is scheduled to go to trial in that case in August.