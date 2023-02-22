Detectives found parts to build AR-15 style guns, a rainbow-colored shooting target and a rough sketch of Club Q when searching Anderson Lee Aldrich’s home hours after the deadly attack on the Colorado Springs nightclub, where five people were killed and more than 18 injured.

Testimony from Colorado Springs police detectives and the first officer on the scene Wednesday morning painted a clearer picture of Aldrich’s alleged motives inside the club Nov. 19 to a courtroom in downtown Colorado Springs packed with family members and those who were inside of the club when gunfire erupted.

Aldrich, 22, is facing 323 criminal charges in the deadly attack, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and bias-motivated crimes.

People gather during a vigil on Nov. 21 to mourn Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance, who were killed during a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Crime scene photos presented during the first day of Aldrich’s multiday preliminary hearing showed shell casings and magazines strewn across the dance floor and bullet holes in the walls. A pistol covered in blood was found on the table. A piece of a tooth and a gold hoop earring were found in the snow just outside of an exit.

Colorado Springs officer Connor Wallick, one of the first officers on the scene, said Aldrich was already subdued by patrons Richard Fierro and Thomas James by the time he arrived at Club Q. The club was dark, with purple and blue lights still flashing from the dance floor. He heard people screaming and crying and smelled gunpowder.

Detectives shared Wednesday morning dozens of accounts from people who were shot inside the club, including a woman who was shot in her face as she fled toward an exit grasping her daughter’s hand. As she turned to check on her daughter, behind her a bullet pierced her cheek and leg.

James, who was sitting in the club’s patio area when shooting started, told police he searched for “the hardest thing he could find” before grabbing a metal bucket and confronted the shooter. He grabbed the barrel of Aldrich’s gun with the left hand, getting blisters from the heat as he tried to disarm the shooter.

Aldrich then pulled out a handgun and James was shot in his stomach as the two struggled until the police arrived. James then gave his spot in an ambulance to another victim, a detective testified.

Prosecutors presented exhibits showing photos of Aldrich wearing a tan ballistic vest with a pistol strapped to its front, entering the club. An AR-style rifle was in their right hand. Another photo shows Aldrich pointing the rifle toward the dance floor and the flash of a muzzle.

Family members cried softly as photos showing bodies inside the club were shown in the courtroom. A woman held her head in her hands sitting in a pew as Aldrich walked into the courtroom.

Aldrich sat quietly next to their attorneys, shaking their leg.

Inside Aldrich’s apartment, investigators found camouflage gear, handwritten notes and several pieces to build guns, Detective Jason Gasper testified.

At the end of the hearing, which is expected to continue through Friday, 4th Judicial District Court Judge Michael McHenry will determine whether there is enough evidence to support the charges against Aldrich. McHenry has denied multiple requests by Aldrich’s attorneys to delay the preliminary hearing, saying they were not ready due to the large amount of evidence and scheduling conflicts.

Testimony resumes at 1:30 p.m., and the hearing is expected to last up to three days.