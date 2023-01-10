Prosecutors are seeking to file 12 additional charges against the suspect in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that killed five people and wounded at least 17 others.

A motion filed Monday by 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen sought to add new allegations in the case against Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is accused of opening fire Nov. 19 at Club Q on the city’s north side, court documents show.

Aldrich, 22, already faces 305 criminal charges including first-degree murder and bias-motivated crimes for 48 victims, representing not just those who were shot but also people who were inside the club during the rampage.

The dozen more charges would bring the number up to 317 and include two additional victims.

The new charges include attempted first-degree murder, attempted assault and bias-motivated crimes.

Aldrich is expected to appear in court Friday.