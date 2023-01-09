The 2023 legislative session in Colorado begins Monday.

The House and Senate will begin their business at 10 a.m. The top Democrat and Republican in each chamber will make a speech shortly thereafter outlining their respective caucuses’ policy plans for the 120-day lawmaking term.

New and reelected lawmakers will also be sworn into office on Monday. Some legislation will be introduced.

Follow this live blog throughout the day for highlights, including breaking news, analysis and photos, from the first day of the 74th General Assembly.

