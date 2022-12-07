Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate the arrival of 100 migrants, the city said Wednesday in a news release.

The group of migrants arrived on a bus Monday night at a homeless shelter in the city, according to Mikayla Ortega, communications manager for the city’s Office of Emergency Management. The shelter reached capacity Tuesday, Ortega said, prompting the city to activate an emergency shelter at a city-owned rec center to house the migrants.

The migrants arrived at the rec center around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

It is not yet clear where the bus came from, Ortega said. Denver is a so-called sanctuary city and county, meaning it doesn’t cooperate with federal immigration officials in attempts to deport residents living in the city without legal documentation.

Texas, Arizona and Florida have each sent migrants to Democratic-led states in recent months, arguing they should share in the expense of caring for them and managing the costs of immigration. A spokesperson for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey told The Colorado Sun his office wasn’t involved in sending the migrants. Representatives of the governor’s offices in Florida and Texas did not immediately return emails requesting comment.

Texas transported more than 13,000 migrants to New York, Chicago and Washington D.C. between April and mid-November, The Associated Press reported last month. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said the practice is intended to expose what he calls inaction by the Biden administration over high numbers of migrants crossing on the southern border.

Critics of the practice have described it as a stunt that uses people in need to score political points.

Denver has been coordinating with local nonprofits for the past two to three months to prepare resources in the event of a surge of migrants. A different group of around 50 migrants arrived in Denver over the weekend.

“Human lives are not political props. Denver will welcome these migrants with open arms and help any way they can. We will be empathetic to people put in a difficult situation,” U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper said in a statement Wednesday. Hickenlooper previously served as Denver’s mayor and Colorado governor. “Instead of playing partisan games, let’s tackle our broken immigration system once and for all.”

Laura Lunn, director of advocacy and litigation at the Rocky Mountain Immigrant Advocacy Network (RMIAN), said it’s crucial the city provides the migrants with resources.

“Everybody who’s arriving needs the orientation and needs information about how to proceed with the legal system, so that they can try and seek asylum,” Lunn said. “I would hope Denver remains a beacon of hope for people coming from fleeing violence and persecution”

This is a developing story that will be updated.