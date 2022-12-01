State Sen. Bob Rankin, a Carbondale Republican and member of the Colorado legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, will resign from his seat Jan. 10, halfway through his four-year term.

Rankin, who represents Senate District 5, announced his resignation Thursday. A vacancy committee will select a replacement to serve the rest of the octogenarian’s term, which ends in January 2025.

“I have informed the Secretary of the Senate (of) my intention to resign from the Colorado State Senate effective January 10th,” Rankin said in a written statement. “After proudly serving this state for the past 10 years, I have made the decision to move forward with the next chapter of my life.”

Rankin did not immediately respond to a Colorado Sun request for comment Thursday.

Rankin’s resignation comes after Democrats expanded their majority in the Colorado Senate in the 2022 elections. Democrats will hold a 23-12 majority in the chamber when the legislature reconvenes on Jan. 9, up from their 21-14 majority now.

Because of Democrats’ large majority, Republicans won’t have a real shot at winning back a majority in the Senate until the 2026 election cycle.

Rankin’s resignation also means the Senate Republican caucus will have to select a replacement for Rankin on the JBC, which has already begun its work crafting Colorado’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

“We are all incredibly grateful for Sen. Rankin’s service to this state,” Senate Minority Leader John Cooke, R-Greeley, said in a statement. “His grit, integrity and honesty is something every member of the General Assembly can aspire to.”

Rankin, who served in the House for six years before being appointed to the Senate by a vacancy committee in 2019, is known in the legislature as a pragmatist. He is highly respected by Democrats for his willingness to cross the political divide to work on fiscal issues facing Colorado.

This is a developing story.