Crime and Courts

“Multiple” people injured in downtown Denver as police officers shoot at suspect

The Denver Police Department didn’t say exactly how many people were shot and by whom, but a person described as a suspect was in critical condition and several others were in serious condition

The Colorado Sun
7:07 AM MDT on Jul 17, 2022
  • Credibility:

“Multiple” people were injured in downtown Denver early Sunday when police officers opened fire on a suspect as crowded bars let out.

The Denver Police Department didn’t reveal exactly how many people were shot and by whom, but the person described as a suspect was in critical condition and several others were in serious condition.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the busy intersection of 20th and Larimer streets, which is surrounded by nightclubs.

Division Chief Ron Thomas said officers’ “attention was drawn to a disturbance involving an armed” person and that officers confronted the person, “who posed a significant threat.”

“Officers discharged their weapons. The party went down. Officers immediately began to render aid,” Thomas said. “At this time they also became aware of other individuals within the crowd who had also been injured as a result of this incident.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Patrol and Denver Office of the Independent Monitor are assisting with the investigation into the shooting.

Denver police didn’t immediately release further details. 

This is a developing story that will be updated.

