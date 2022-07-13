Skip to contents

Man who allegedly made threatening phone call to Colorado’s secretary of state is charged

Kirk Wertz, 52, was arrested Wednesday in suburban Denver over the June 30 phone call to the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold

The Associated Press
8:25 AM MDT on Jul 13, 2022
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks at a news conference at the Denver Elections Division in downtown Denver on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

A man who allegedly made a threatening phone call against Colorado’s top elections official has been charged with retaliating against an elected official, prosecutors said Friday.

Kirk Wertz, 52, was arrested Wednesday in suburban Denver over the June 30 phone call to the office of Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold after investigators tracked his cell phone moving from Goodland, Kansas to Colorado, according to a court document. Authorities have not revealed what the alleged threat was. His alleged statements to the person that answered the phone at Griswold’s office and to a state trooper who called the number back later were redacted from a document explaining why he was arrested.

A spokeswoman for the Denver District Attorney’s Office, Carolyn Tyler, confirmed that Wertz has been charged but declined to elaborate beyond what was included in the document.

Wertz was being held in jail Friday after making his first appearance in court Thursday. There was no attorney listed as representing him yet in court records.

In a statement, Griswold thanked law enforcement for taking action against Wertz and said threats would not deter her from carrying out her election duties.

The Associated Press

