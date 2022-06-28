Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Business

Mystery solved: That secretive solar farm in western Colorado? It’s officially a crypto mine.

After China banned crypto mining in 2021, miners have been scrambling to find new homes in rural areas across the U.S.

Mark Jaffe
4:10 AM MDT on Jun 28, 2022
A large solar array is seen along U.S. 50 just within the Montrose County border with Delta County on Feb. 13, 2022. (William Woody, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • Credibility:

Mystery solved. The hush-hush solar development in Olathe is sub rosa no more. The old Louisiana Pacific lumber mill along U.S. 50 is home to a cryptocurrency mine.

Aspen Creek Digital Corporation announced late last week that its “high-performance” bitcoin mining center is now operating on the site and is linked to the 10-megawatt solar fields that cover acres and acres around the old mill.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

“ADC was founded with a simple premise in mind, which is to create a sustainable source of renewable energy to power our operations and put renewables back on the grid,” Aspen Creek Digital’s CEO Alexandra DaCosta said in a statement.

Also located on the site will be a 75,000-square-foot R&D and fulfillment facility to serve as a centralized testing, maintenance, storage and training hub for future Aspen Creek Digital “high performance computing centers.”

For months speculation swirled around the project as local economic and elected officials tried but failed to find out what was happening at the old plant. Efforts by The Sun to learn what was going on were also unsuccessful.

Recommended

Colorado’s curious case of a crypto mine that no one is really sure exists

The trail did lead to El Segundo, Calif.-based Aspen Creek Digital, but the company did not reply to telephone and email requests for comment.

The decision in 2021 by China — once home to three-quarters of the world’s crypto mines — to ban the activity has sent crypto miners scrambling to find new homes, with rural areas in the U.S. with access to cheap power seen as prime locations.

A second cryptocurrency mine, operated by Denver-based Crusoe Energy, has opened in Jackson County using potential waste gas from oil wells to fuel generators that power the operation.

Aspen Creek Digital, however, said it is focusing on twinning its operations with renewable power to develop more than 3 gigawatts of wind, solar and battery generation across the U.S. by early 2025.

The company said it already has additional cryptocurrency mines under development in Texas, with its second facility slated to open this summer. That mine, a 30 MW data center capable of hosting 10,000 cryptomine computers, will be five times as large as the Olathe operation. It will be linked to a 87 MW solar farm.

A third project will be even bigger, a data center with 150 MW of capacity, and an adjacent 200 MW solar installation. 

“These projects represent significant additional generation resources for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas,” Aspen Creek Digital said. ERCOT, the Texas grid operator, has been challenged in meeting electricity demands, most notably in the winter of 2021 when Winter Storm Uri led to rolling blackouts across three-quarters of the state.

Recommended

Xcel Energy cleared to collect $500 million from Coloradans for storm, but regulators say it can’t happen again

The two biggest ticket items for a cryptomine are specialized ASIC computers needed to keep track of bitcoin calculations — $10,000 each and hundreds are needed for a single mine — and the power to run them.

The cost of that energy and fluctuation in the market price of cryptocurrencies — which have plunged under recent economic and market conditions — pose the two biggest business risks for miners. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency, has dropped 70% from its November 2021 peak of $67,582 to about $20,779 on Monday.

“Recent market volatility has demonstrated the importance of our core strategy: controlling power as the principal input in bitcoin mining,” DaCosta said.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

Mark Jaffe

Special to The Colorado Sun

Read More:

The Latest

Colorado gives oil and gas company 6 more months to clean up its act. If not, KP Kauffman faces nearly $1 million in fines — or worse.

The commission levied a $2 million fine, but deferred payment of all but $795,000 on the condition that the Denver-based oil and gas company properly clean up 74 sites

Business
Mark Jaffe
1 hour ago

Mystery solved: That secretive solar farm in western Colorado? It’s officially a crypto mine.

After China banned crypto mining in 2021, miners have been scrambling to find new homes in rural areas across the U.S.

Business
Mark Jaffe
2 hours ago

It’s Election Day in Colorado! Here’s what you need to know to vote and where you can find results.

You have until 7 p.m. to vote in person or deposit your ballot in a drop box

Election 2022
Jesse Paul
2 hours ago

5 challenges facing Lisa Roy, Colorado’s new early childhood chief

The new executive director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood talks about her plans for the new state agency and universal preschool program

Education
Ann Schimke
2 hours ago

See more stories