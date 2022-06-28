Doug Lamborn wins Republican primary in 5th Congressional District, all but securing ninth term

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn on Tuesday won the four-way Republican primary in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, all but securing his ninth term in Congress.

The Colorado Springs congressman beat out state Rep. Dave Williams, Lone Tree businessman Andrew Heaton and Navy veteran Rebecca Keltie. Since the 5th District, which encompasses much of El Paso County, leans heavily in Republicans’ favor, it’s all but guaranteed Lamborn will go on to win in the general election, too.

Lamborn had 50% of the vote, compared to 32% for Williams, his most formidable challenger, as of 8:45 p.m.

Lamborn has served as the representative for the 5th District since 2007. He has faced primary challengers in the majority of his nine congressional elections.

Lamborn won his primary despite facing recent criticism for allegedly refusing to enforce COVID-19 protocols in his congressional office and for sending staffers on personal tasks. The Office of Congressional Ethics is currently investigating whether Lamborn and his wife misused their office staff and resources for campaign and personal reasons, including to help their son secure employment in Washington, D.C.

Lamborn will face Democratic candidate David Torres in the general election in November.

Other congressional primaries

Meanwhile, in the Denver-based 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette easily defeated primary challenger Neal Walia in the safe Democratic district. DeGette is set in November to secure her 14th term in Congress.

In Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, fended off a primary challenge from Bob Lewis, an Elbert County real estate broker. Buck is likely to secure his fifth term in Congress.

This is a developing story that will be updated.