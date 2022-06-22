Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Coloradans

“An extraordinary person who lived an extraordinary life”: Colorado remembers Bob Sakata

When the Second World War broke out, Sakata – like others of Japanese ancestry – was taken from California to an internment camp. His was in Topaz, Utah.

Steve Smith
3:45 AM MDT on Jun 22, 2022

This story first appeared in a Colorado Community Media newspaper. The Colorado Sun is an owner of CCM.

“An extraordinary person who lived an extraordinary life.”

“A man who was dearly loved.”

“An innovator.”

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Those were some of the tributes for Brighton resident and farmer Bob Sakata, who died earlier this month at the age of 96. The speeches were part of a Monday memorial service at Brighton Presbyterian Church, where Sakata was a member for more than 65 years.

“Bob was a good friend of mine,” said former Brighton physician Dr. Rod Fair. “When I think of Bob and the hours I spent with him, I think of how fortunate I was to have known him.”

Bob Sakata. (CCM)

Fair recapped the early stages of Sakata’s life, which began in 1926. He was just five years old when he lost his mother to pneumonia.

“He was led by his sisters, his brothers and his father. He learned the art of farming, and it’s one he learned well,” said Fair, who retired in 2011.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

When the Second World War broke out, Sakata – like others of Japanese ancestry – was taken from California to an internment camp. His was in Topaz, Utah.

Sakata earned an early release by working on a dairy farm in Brighton where Sakata lived in the dairy barn. In 1944, the dairyman loaned Sakata the money to buy 40 acres of farmland in Brighton. Today, the farm spreads out over more than 2,400 acres.

Read more at coloradocommunitymedia.com.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

Steve Smith

Read More:

The Latest

“An extraordinary person who lived an extraordinary life”: Colorado remembers Bob Sakata

When the Second World War broke out, Sakata – like others of Japanese ancestry – was taken from California to an internment camp. His was in Topaz, Utah.

Coloradans
Steve Smith
0 minutes ago

Littwin: In debate between Senate hopefuls Ron Hanks and Joe O’Dea, it’s hardcore vs. softcore

The primary elections next week should tell us a lot about how far right and how Trumpist the Colorado Republican Party is today.

Opinion Columns
Mike Littwin
41 minutes ago

Opinion: The sabotage of Joe O’Dea’s campaign defiles our elections

The Democrats’ attempt to smear him out of the general election is cynical

Opinion Columns
Rebecca Love Kourlis
2 hours ago

Colorado’s economy is expected to cool, but not enter a recession, economists tell state lawmakers

Better-than-expected tax revenue in the final months of the 2021-22 fiscal year mean Colorado taxpayers are now expected to receive refund checks of $750 per individual filer and $1,500 for joint filers starting in late August

Economy
Jesse Paul

See more stories