Home
Crime and Courts

Police arrest 2 after Denver high school is placed on lockdown; paintball gun recovered

Northfield High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a report of an armed student on campus. No one was injured.

Olivia Prentzel
12:48 PM MDT on May 26, 2022
Northfield High is seen on May 26, 2022, following a lockdown after a paintball gun was found. Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday afternoon. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)
Two people were arrested Thursday morning after police received reports of an armed student on a Denver high school campus, prompting the school to be placed on lockdown.

Police later identified the weapon as a paintball gun. No one was reported injured. 

The threat at Northfield High School, which came two days after 19 students and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, prompted authorities to place the school’s nearly 2,000 students and staff on campus on lockdown.

Denver Public Schools superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero, third from left, speaks at Northfield High on May 26, 2022 following a lockdown after a paintball gun was found. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

More than 30 police cars were parked outside the school, at 5500 Central Park Blvd., Thursday morning and parents streamed to the area to pick up their kids. Police arrived after a student notified a campus security officer about “something suspicious” and the security officer then called Denver police, Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference.

Superintendent Alex Marrero called Thursday’s incident a “foolish act.” 

“In one touch of a button, we were able to secure this campus,” Marrero said. Police arrived three minutes later, he added. “Happy it was not a real situation, but if there was a drill, this was the drill to have.” 

Students file out of Northfield High on May 26, 2022, following a lockdown after a paintball gun was found. Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday afternoon. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America)

Details on the potential charges were not immediately available.

Police said officers were investigating a report of “a suspicious occurrence,” in a tweet shortly before 10:30 a.m.

“We are all hoping it is a false alarm, but we definitely understand how terribly scary and anxiety-provoking it is, especially given recent events in Texas,” a post on Northfield High School’s Facebook page read. 

The school later sent students and staff home for the day after the lockdown was lifted.

Olivia Prentzel

The Colorado Sun — 619-607-5210 oliviaprentzel@coloradosun.com

