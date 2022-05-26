Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Energy

Utility gets nod to build 416-mile power line across U.S. West to connect wind farms to electric customers

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it has notified Portland-based PacifiCorp it can proceed with its Energy Gateway South Transmission line

The Associated Press
11:39 AM MDT on May 26, 2022

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. land managers Thursday said they’ve given final permission for a 416-mile transmission line that would connect wind farms in eastern Wyoming with customers in Utah and elsewhere across the West.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it has notified Portland-based PacifiCorp it can proceed with its Energy Gateway South Transmission line. It will run from the Medicine Bow, Wyoming area, across northwestern Colorado and end near Mona, Utah, south of Salt Lake City.

The Biden administration has promoted renewable energy in the West but delivering that power to customers will require major upgrades to the nation’s aging electrical grid.

Gateway South is part of a broader plan by PacifiCorps to install roughly 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the West.

Construction on Gateway South is expected to begin in June. In August PacifiCorps expects to start work on part of another line, known as Gateway West, that would stretch across 75 miles in eastern Wyoming. said utility spokesperson Tiffany Erickson.

Both lines are expected to be in service by late 2024, she said.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!

The Associated Press

Read More:

The Latest

Police arrest 2 after Denver high school is placed on lockdown; paintball gun recovered

Northfield High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after police received a report of an armed student on campus. No one was injured.

Crime and Courts
Olivia Prentzel
1 hour ago

Utility gets nod to build 416-mile power line across U.S. West to connect wind farms to electric customers

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said it has notified Portland-based PacifiCorp it can proceed with its Energy Gateway South Transmission line

Energy
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

Man arrested, accused of four separate killings in a four-day span in southern Colorado

Carlos Ulises Diaz, 21, is being held in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder

Crime and Courts
Olivia Prentzel
10:08 AM MDT

Colorado will continue locking up 10-year-olds, for now, after legislation to raise the prosecution age to 13 stalls

Instead of changing the minimum prosecution age to 13, lawmakers voted to set up a 32-member task force that first will look at what community services are available to help 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds.

News
Jennifer Brown
4:15 AM MDT

See more stories