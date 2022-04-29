Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Wildfire

Majority of homeowners trying to rebuild after the Marshall fire may be massively underinsured, analysis finds

The Colorado Division of Insurance says the total amount of underinsurance may be as high as $179 million

John Ingold
4:17 AM MDT on Apr 29, 2022
360 Shawnee Lane is one to three adjacent lots for sale in the Sagamore neighborhood. Homes in the Superior neighborhood burned in the Marshall fire, and now lots left vacant are beginning to hit the market. Sagamore is appealing because of its location and because there is no HOA. (Steve Peterson, Special to The Colorado Sun)
  • Credibility:

As many as two-thirds of those who lost homes in the Marshall fire lack enough insurance to fully cover their rebuilding costs, according to a new analysis by the Colorado Division of Insurance.

The division has been looking at claims from 61 different insurance companies related to the Marshall fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County late last year, and the high-wind event that accompanied it. More than $1 billion in claims have been filed.

When examining claims filed by people who suffered a total loss, the division found that 92% have insurance without a guaranteed replacement benefit that would have rebuilt their homes no matter the cost. That puts the group at risk of being underinsured.

Exactly how many are underinsured depends on the cost to rebuild.

“We will continue to analyze the claims data as it comes in from the insurance companies,” Michael Conway, the state’s insurance commissioner, said in a statement. “However the challenge now and going forward will be nailing down reliable rebuilding costs.”

If it costs $250 per square foot to rebuild, then 36% of the policyholders are underinsured. If it costs $350 per square foot to rebuild, then 67% of the policyholders are underinsured. And, at that higher replacement cost, the average amount by which homeowners are underinsured is more than $240,000.

The division’s estimate for the total amount of underinsurance ranges from $39 million on the low end of building costs to $179 million on the high end.

Earlier this year, 9News reported that the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver expected rebuilding costs to be between $300 and $350 per square foot.

The federal Small Business Administration has approved more than $91 million in low-interest disaster loans for homeowners impacted by the Marshall fire, much of which the Division of Insurance expects will go toward helping with the underinsurance problem. But, with building costs over $300 per square foot, homeowners may still find themselves coming up short in trying to rebuild.

The division plans to schedule a town hall meeting to discuss the data during the week of May 16. More information will be posted on the division’s Marshall fire page when an exact date and time are nailed down.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
John Ingold

The Colorado Sun — johningold@coloradosun.com

Read More:

The Latest

Doctors are uneasy as Colorado collects providers’ diversity data

Research shows that when patients see health providers who share their cultural background, speak the same language, or mirror their experiences, their health care outcomes improve

Health
Kaiser Health News
2 hours ago

Majority of homeowners trying to rebuild after the Marshall fire may be massively underinsured, analysis finds

The Colorado Division of Insurance says the total amount of underinsurance may be as high as $179 million

Wildfire
John Ingold
4:17 AM MDT

Colorado is about to (possibly, maybe, conditionally) adopt permanent daylight saving time

Even though Gov. Jared Polis is expected to sign the bill, clocks wouldn’t be frozen until Congress passes a law and at least four other Mountain time zone states join in

Politics and Government
John Ingold
4:12 AM MDT

A little less zip in Colorado mountains this summer as labor crisis causes resorts to cut back offerings

Labor crisis in Colorado high country forces outdoor companies like Vail Resorts to adjust labor-intensive offerings like ziplining

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
4:10 AM MDT

See more stories