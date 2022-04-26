Mysterious illness kills 57 horses in three days at federal wild horse facility in Cañon City

An “unknown yet highly contagious” disease has caused the deaths of 57 wild horses within three days in Cañon City, where the animals have been kept since they were captured by the federal Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM announced the outbreak late Monday night. The wild horse facility, on the grounds of a state prison, is now under a “voluntary quarantine.” Many of the horses that have died were captured on Colorado’s West Douglas range in Rio Blanco County last year, according to federal officials.

The bureau is working with state and local officials to determine the exact cause of death of the horses, which are cared for at the prison facility and then, in some cases, sold for auction, said Stephen Leonard, program manager for the Colorado wild horse and burro program.

Wild horses at the East Cañon Correctional Complex on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, in Cañon City. (Hugh Carey, The Colorado Sun)

The facility has 2,550 horses, including many of the 450 removed last July and August from the West Douglas range. It also has several hundred from a large-scale helicopter roundup held last year in the Sand Wash Basin in far northwestern Colorado, along the border of Wyoming.

Nearly 700 horses were herded by a low-flying helicopter into holding pens during the two-week roundup in Sand Wash in September.

The BLM has rounded up thousands of wild horses in the last two years, an attempt to thin herds across the West.

Colorado has four mustang rangelands managed by the federal agency and, before last summer’s roundups, counted 2,412 wild mustangs. The appropriate number for the land, according to the BLM, is just 827.

Nationwide, the agency estimates there are more than 86,000 mustangs and burros in the wild, after BLM roundups removed more than 10,000 last year in several Western states.

More roundups are planned for this summer.