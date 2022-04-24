This Face

You sit in a glass-walled office

at the morgue in Mexico City,

studying a cadaver photograph

of a face you love. You are trying

to convince the coroner

you know this face,

this young man who was smiling

the last time you saw him.

In your face she has glimpsed

a blankness, a momentary

refusal to acknowledge

that the photograph depicts

your son. You barely understand

it reveals the what, not the why,

of random murder.

You have on your phone

another photograph of your son

from three months earlier. He’s looking

over his right shoulder into the camera,

smile stretched the width of his face,

underlining cheekbones just before a burst

of laughter as he shows his father

his favorite place: the Newseum,

where typewriters, Teletypes,

Linotypes and laptops are all the same

to him — a way to tell stories. It’s where

he goes to think,

to explain, to keep,

as he says, his integrity as a journalist.

The Newseum is where

he will say his vows

with a man he has yet to meet —

he is sure of future love.

He is twenty-two.

His father’s camera has caught

the lift of his chin, ready

for his new job as a reporter,

new city, Mexico. In a walk home

one night, perhaps he failed

to see danger.

You are left

with this:

a photograph transfigured

into a sacred relic,

a shard of memory,

story untold.

(In Peru, following Mando’s death, Alters studied the work of Cesar Vallejo, the Peruvian poet referred to in this poem)

Water in an Eye

Vallejo gave me

an almost indecipherable word: empozarse,

a verb that puts water in an eye

and leaves it just under the rim

so no one has to say what eye water

becomes when it spills over lash and cheek —

it wells up, quiet

like a reservoir back of a dam

poised to inundate entire canyons,

ancient civilizations,

whole lives. A poet told me

North Americans shouldn’t write tears

Into a poem because that’s mawkish

and even in Latin America

only Neruda could get away with it — well,

actually, Vallejo got away with it even

more deftly than Neruda

but in Buenos Aires

where tears are abundant — una lagrima is a drop

of espresso in hot milk — I can’t find a tear

in new Argentine poetry,

so when a busybody down the street

wondered why I would leave home

to study Spanish

instead of buying an app to translate

on the spot — who needs

more than English really —

I couldn’t explain

the truth is I don’t know

why I’ve forced my brain to butt

against cinderblocks of verbs

and tiny lice-like words that inch

Into unexpected places

where even the regular veers

irregular late at night

when no one has the energy

to decipher my gameboy Spanish

including me — so I might have missed the tears

because I read Spanish so slowly, well enough

to slam translators, but not nearly sufficient

to describe all I need

at the grocery store which a first grader

holding Mama’s hand can do — my son could do that

he could write the hell out of Spanish,

carve jokes with it, drink on it,

and still go strong at 1 a.m. except for that one last

early morning when Spanish was likely

the last human sound he ever heard.

Empozarse means to form pools

which means eye on the verge of spilling water

which means to Vallejo a whole life fits

Into that eye and pools form —

but even there he doesn’t write tears,

not in that poem.

Diane Alters is a former journalist and college professor who studies poetry at the Lighthouse Writers Workshop in Denver. Her poems have appeared in Calyx, Crosswinds Poetry Journal, The New York Quarterly and Pilgrimage Magazine, among others.