WATCH: Life after High School – Opportunities in the Trades

The Colorado Sun
6:05 PM MDT on Apr 20, 2022

College is far from the only option for Colorado’s high school graduates, many of whom find themselves better suited to careers in skilled trades, such as plumbing, electricity, welding and construction. Students can get a jumpstart on a career in the trades while still in high school, with vocational training and apprenticeship opportunities that give them hands-on experience and can save them significant time and money.

Other career and technical education programs in the state begin preparing students to pursue aerospace, cybersecurity and entrepreneurship – among careers in other in-demand fields.

Colorado Sun education writer Erica Breunlin, along with program leaders and educators from across Colorado will discuss how students can explore careers and earn credits toward their career goals while still in high school.

