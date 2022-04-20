Fire prompts evacuation of homes, businesses and elementary school in San Luis Valley town

A fire burning Wednesday afternoon near the San Luis Valley town of Monte Vista has prompted evacuations. At least one building appears to have been burned.

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for the northeast side of the town. The evacuation area includes homes, businesses and an elementary school.

The shaded area reflects the mandatory evacuation area in Monte Vista.

The Rio Grande County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the entire municipality.

“THIS IS NOT A REQUEST,” the agency posted on Facebook. “PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE MONTE VISTA AREA.”

A video posted to Facebook by state Rep. Donald Valdez, D-La Jara, appeared to show a building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters pour water on the remains of a structure consumed by a fast-moving fire that destroyed multiple buildings in Monte Vista, Colorado, on April 20, 2022. The fire burned in a neighborhood along Jefferson Street, north of Acequia Drive. (Alamosa Citizen) A fast-moving fire consumed structures in Monte Vista on April 20, 2022, in a neighborhood along Jefferson Street, north of Acequia Drive. (Alamosa Citizen)

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has taken over command of the fire. Firefighters from across the valley are responding to the scene.

“We are making good progress at this time,” the Rio Grand Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post about 3:30 p.m. Additional details about the fire will be shared during a news conference at 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Photos from the scene showed heavy fire and thick, black smoke.

The Monte Vista School District says that students have been evacuated from Marsh Elementary School, which is on the northeast side of the town.

A fast-moving fire burned homes in Monte Vista, Colorado, on April 20, 2022. (Alamosa Citizen)

Monte Vista has a population of about 4,000. The town is on the western side of the San Luis Valley.

Chris Lopez of the Alamosa Citizen contributed to this report.