Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
News

Colorado Sun journalists recognized with dozens of awards in Top of the Rockies journalism contest

The Sun won 28 awards overall, more than any other Colorado news organization in its category

The Colorado Sun
12:42 PM MDT on Apr 10, 2022

The Colorado Sun won more than two dozen awards in the four-state Top of the Rockies journalism contest this weekend, receiving more recognition than any other Colorado news organization in its category.

The Sun, competing in the “extra-large newsroom” category despite being less than half the size of many of its peers, earned 28 awards overall, including nine first-place honors in the contest sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists.

Colorado Public Radio received 11 awards overall in the same category, as did the combined Colorado Springs Gazette and Denver Gazette.

Seventy-five media outlets plus a dozen freelance journalists from Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico entered this year’s contest, submitting 1,507 entries, the SPJ said.

The organization also recognized Sun Editor Larry Ryckman as Colorado journalist of the year. Ryckman spearheaded the launch of The Sun in 2018 and has overseen its expansion from the original 10 journalists to a staff of 25. Additionally, the SPJ noted that he negotiated The Sun’s acquisition, with backing from the National Trust for Local News, of the more than 20 local metro publications that comprise Colorado Community Media

The Sun stories and journalists honored by the journalism organization were:

First place

Second place

Third place

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
The Colorado Sun

The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning news outlet that strives to cover all of Colorado so that our state — our community — can better understand itself.

Read More:

The Latest

Colorado Sun journalists recognized with dozens of awards in Top of the Rockies journalism contest

The Sun won 28 awards overall, more than any other Colorado news organization in its category

News
The Colorado Sun
1 hour ago

Teller County sheriff’s deputy arrested, fired after allegedly making threats

Mark Bissett appeared intoxicated when he forced his way inside a Florissant home while carrying a rifle and threatened several people, court documents stated

Crime and Courts
The Associated Press
2 hours ago

2 dead, including 5-year-old, in traffic crash in Aurora; driver arrested for DUI

Police identified the suspect as Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea, 30, of Aurora. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and then arrested. He remains in custody.

News
The Associated Press
3 hours ago

High wheat prices don’t mean Colorado farmers are getting rich. Most are worried about just getting a crop.

Business
Margaret Fleming
4:02 AM MDT

See more stories