Authorities responding to avalanche on Berthoud Pass, no victims reported

No one was caught in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass, Grand County authorities said Wednesday afternoon after search and rescue teams were called to investigate a report that two people may have been buried.

First responders searched the area by air and on the ground using beacons and avalanche-trained rescue dogs and confirmed that there were no victims in the slide, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Rescue teams saw tracks that were near the slide area exit another location, the sheriff’s office said.

Dispatch received a report around 11 a.m. about a possible avalanche in the Current Creek drainage, which is on the west side of Berthoud Pass. First responders searched a snowfield above treeline, known at the “Postage Stamp.”

In 2016, a backcountry tourer was caught and partially buried in the Postage Stamp and in 2013, two skiers were caught. All three survived.

The sheriff’s office, Grand County Search & Rescue, EMS and Winter Park’s Ski Patrol Dog Team responded.

So far this year, six backcountry travelers have been killed in avalanches this season, including three snowshoers.

