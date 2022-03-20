A beloved Steamboat Springs local was killed in an avalanche in the Fish Creek drainage northeast of town.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was skiing with a friend above the North Fork of Fish Creek on a heavily treed slope when a small avalanche released Saturday afternoon. He was swept into trees and “came to rest against a tree,” the preliminary report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reads.

He was not breathing when his friend reached him. His friend performed CPR for an hour before members of Routt County Search and Rescue arrived along with a helicopter from nearby Classic Air Medical. The helicopter evacuated the surviving skier on Saturday. Rescuers were working to retrieve the body.

Avalanche experts from CAIC were planning to visit the accident site on Sunday to prepare a more in-depth report.

An avalanche i the Fish Creek drainage on March 19, 2022 killed a Steamboat Springs man. (Provided by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

Two backcountry travelers have died in avalanches in Colorado in the last three days. Telluride’s Devin Overton was found Thursday in avalanche debris on a remote slope southwest of Ophir. Guides with helicopter skiing outfit Helitrax spotted Overton’s tracks heading into the slide path but they did not see exit tracks and searched the debris field, finding the 29-year-old using their avalanche transceivers.

Saturday’s fatality marks the sixth avalanche death in Colorado this season, which includes three snowshoers. Last year tied a record with 12 avalanche deaths in Colorado.

Special

Report Denver doctor helped patients with severe anorexia obtain aid-in-dying medication, spurring national ethics debate A recent case study shocked psychiatrists across the country and added fuel to a long debate about whether right-to-die laws would lead to state-sanctioned deaths of people with mental illness and disabilities. >> READ