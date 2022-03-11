Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Opinion

What’d I Miss?: Protecting the innocent, defining the threat

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:05 AM MST on Mar 11, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

< Previous | Start from the beginning |

More cartoons from The Colorado Sun

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

Read More:

The Latest

Kerr-McGee’s plan to drill oil and gas wells within 2,000 feet of homes in Firestone is rejected by regulators

Colorado’s largest producer can return with a revised plan, but advocacy groups are relieved the hard-fought buffer rule is preserved. For now.

Business
Mark Jaffe
7 minutes ago

15 Colorado schools still face monthly $25K fines under new law banning American Indian mascots

At least one district pushed back against two of its schools being on the “offensive mascot registry,” saying it made changes but the board won’t give it feedback

Education
Sue McMillin
15 minutes ago

Inside the postal system’s most ambitious program in 246 years — mailing your COVID tests

A discreet warehouse in Denver holds hundreds of thousands of coronavirus test kits, part of a program to deliver free tests to every American household.

Coronavirus
John Ingold
29 minutes ago

Coloradans will now automatically be charged $29 for a state parks pass when they register their cars￼

By including the $29 Keep Colorado Wild parks pass with every vehicle registration, Colorado Parks and Wildlife could see additional revenue for search and rescue, avalanche education and more staff to help manage record traffic at 43 state parks.

Outdoors
Jason Blevins
35 minutes ago

See more stories