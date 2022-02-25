Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Opinion

What’d I Miss?: Could Americans’ disregard for service workers have historical roots?

R. Alan Brooks and Cori Redford
2:02 AM MST on Feb 25, 2022

Myra has missed 30 years of her life, due to a coma, but has found a new friendship with her young neighbor, Ossie. Together, they both are searching for their place in this world.

< Previous | Start from the beginning |

More cartoons from The Colorado Sun

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
R. Alan Brooks
Cori Redford

Read More:

The Latest

Drew Litton: Denver sports haves and have-nots — in TV terms

Opinion
Drew Litton
9 minutes ago

What’d I Miss?: Could Americans’ disregard for service workers have historical roots?

Opinion
R. Alan Brooks
and
Cori Redford
33 minutes ago

Colorado joins in effort to develop “hydrogen hub” to make clean-burning fuel for vehicles more available

Hydrogen has long been eyed as an abundant, clean fuel. And major auto manufacturers have been developing hydrogen-fueled vehicles. But as with electric vehicles, hydrogen's potential has been limited by infrastructure.

Environment
The Associated Press

Here are the proposed new names for 28 Colorado landmarks labeled with indigenous slurs

The federal Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force has recommended new names for more than 660 geographical sites across the country

Outdoors
Olivia Prentzel

See more stories