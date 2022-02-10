Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Politics and Government

Arvada lawyer Brad Dempsey enters 7th Congressional District contest

Fourth Republican enters open race in new Jefferson County district that extends into mountain counties.

Sandra Fish
7:45 AM MST on Feb 10, 2022
Brad Dempsey, an attorney and Republican candidate for Colorado's 7th Congressional District. (Handout)
  • Credibility:

Faegre Drinker law partner Brad Dempsey, of Arvada, is jumping into the 7th Congressional District contest, joining three other Republicans vying for the nomination in the open seat.

Dempsey isn’t a known political quantity. But he’s working with Convergence Media, a GOP consulting firm that did work for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the Congressional Leadership Fund and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in 2021.

In his announcement, Dempsey noted that he’s lived in the 7th District all his life.

“With roots running from Lakewood to Leadville, our family’s values are based on fifty years of living here,” he said in a news release. “My mission in Congress will be to protect and support my neighbors, Colorado small businesses, ranchers and families working each day in the 7th CD to write the next chapter of American prosperity, security and strength in this district.”

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

The 7th District was reconfigured in redistricting last year and now stretches from Jefferson County south and west into the mountains, including Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Park counties. The district is forecast to favor Democrats by 7 percentage points, and Cook Political Report rates it a likely Democratic seat. But Republicans see the seat as a potential target.

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, of Arvada, is retiring after 16 years in Congress.

State Sen. Brittany Pettersen is the likely Democratic nominee, racking up endorsements from Perlmutter and other Democrats in the Colorado congressional delegation and state legislature.

Also running on the Republican side are Eric Aadland, an Army veteran who lives in Pine, Economic Partners CEO Tim Reichert of Golden, and Golden resident Laurel Imer. Aadland and Reichert are collecting petition signatures to get on the June 28 primary ballot, as Dempsey is expected to do. 

Like the other GOP candidates, Dempsey doesn’t have extensive political experience. But Matt Dempsey, one of his three brothers, worked for former Republican Gov. Bill Owens and former U.S. Sen. Wayne Allard.Dempsey specializes in bankruptcy law. His only federal political donations in recent years were to the law firm’s political action committee.

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Sandra Fish

Special to The Colorado Sun

Read More:

The Latest

Arvada lawyer Brad Dempsey enters 7th Congressional District contest

Fourth Republican enters open race in new Jefferson County district that extends into mountain counties.

Politics and Government
Sandra Fish
1 hour ago

Douglas County clerk says no unauthorized copy his county’s voting server was made

Douglas County Clerk Merlin Klotz said the situation stems from an email he sent to a vote in which he used inaccurate terminology

Politics and Government
Elliott Wenzler
1 hour ago

High case numbers drive southwest Colorado tribes to revive COVID restrictions

Some tribal leaders blame off-reservation schools, where masks are not required, as cases among Ute Mountain and Southern Ute members surge

Coronavirus
Shannon Najmabadi
5:00 AM MST

A rural Colorado school goes back for seconds to honor a legendary lunch lady

Betty Lou Hawkins served scratch-made meals with a side of love to Plateau Valley K-12 school kids for 40 years. Everyone remembers the baked ham and cheese.

Education
Nancy Lofholm
4:21 AM MST

See more stories