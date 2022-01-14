PHOTOS: King Soopers workers on strike

Indicates that a Newsmaker/Newsmakers was/were physically present to report the article from some/all of the location(s) it concerns.
As the King Soopers strike enters day three at 77 Denver-area grocery stores, negotiations appear no closer to a new contract. But United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 members remain spirited and rallied Thursday across the street from the Glendale store. Striking workers and union leaders asked the grocer to get its local leaders to meet at the table with a better offer deserving of essential workers.
King Soopers has offered $170 million in increased wages, which amounts to about $1 an hour more for the next three years for a checker with five years of experience. That would put that checker above $20 an hour and to $22.61 by 2024. But employees say that is still not a livable wage, especially in Denver.
“All we are asking for is fair pay, affordable health care and a safe workplace. C’mon King Soopers,” said Carol McMillian, an employee in Aurora, to much cheering.
After hearing from other guests, including Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young and Tay Anderson, Denver Board of Education vice president, the crowd crossed the street to march around the store’s parking lot.
