LIVE: We talk with Gov. Jared Polis, key state lawmakers about the upcoming legislative session

Join our lively discussion on the hot issues affecting Colorado this election year. Will there be a lot of action early on? Will the State Legislature accomplish more since it’s an election year? What legislation will lawmakers be teeing up when the session opens Jan. 12?

Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun’s political reporter will be moderating the program.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis will open the program with his thoughtful insights.

Guest speakers include:

House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo

Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale

Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder

Send questions that could possibly be asked during the livestream to question@coloradosun.com.