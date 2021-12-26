Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
News

Colorado’s trash bins are so full they’re fa-la-lalling over. Here’s why.

We’re in the 12 days of waste and excess. But Denver and Fort Collins recycling experts offer some tips on how to keep your holiday throwaways from plus-sizing.

Michael Booth
4:08 AM MST on Dec 26, 2021
Compost and recycling bins are seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Denver. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun)
  • Credibility:

If it seems there is more cardboard and wrapping paper spilling out of your neighbors’ recycling bins in the next week, it’s not just confirmation bias for our assumptions about the excess of the holidays. 

It’s science. By about 23%. 

Household waste increases by nearly a quarter nationwide between Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to studies cited by Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency.

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

This year’s edition of the holiday waste tradition comes piled atop nearly two years of nonstop growth in home deliveries for pandemic coping, and all the resulting empty boxes. 

“The increase in cardboard is huge,” said Charlotte Pitt, a manager in the Denver climate action office. 

Talking to a sustainability and resiliency manager around Christmas is a bit like talking to a dentist after Halloween. Their job security is tinged with a palpable sense of futility. 

Aside from the boxes, it’s the wrapping paper, Pitt explained. Most of it is so thin and bedecked it can’t be recycled. 

And the home and office parties – visions of barely used paper plates, curdling deviled eggs and slightly dented Solo cups dance in her head. 

“People always overestimate how much food to cook for large gatherings,” Pitt lamented. 

Fort Collins recycling managers put out cheery, anti-glitter flyers that further tally the waste from gift-giving season. That includes 2.6 billion holiday cards sold each year nationwide. Plus 4 million tons of gift wrap and bags. Try not to think about the 30 million live trees cut for house decoration – at least they’re planting replacements for 10 years from now. 

TODAY’S UNDERWRITER

Denver’s Pitt has some more good news/bad news about the seasonality of waste. Like most cities in temperate climates, the actual weight – not volume – of overall garbage is trimmed by the lack of yard waste in December. Leaves have been raked, limbs have been pruned, that rock garden you meant to finish has become next year’s dream. 

About half of what Denver throws away is organic material, much of it yard waste, the rest of it coffee grounds and egg shells and the kale that proved impervious to tenderizing. 

The bad news? We’re abysmal at composting all of that. Denver’s overall recycling rate of about 20% of the waste stream lags well behind national big-city averages. A good part of that deficit comes from compost failures. While 96% of Denver residences have a purple recycling cart, Pitt said, only 29,000 residences pay the $9.75 monthly fee for a green composting bin. 

Guestimator recycling reducing waste Denver holidays
Denver offers links to the “Guestimator” for reducing holiday waste by better predicting how much food people will actually eat. (Screenshot of Guestimator example)

Composting demand is up in recent years, but clearly not enough, Pitt said. “That is by far the heavy hitter if we’re really going to make a big impact in diverting waste,” she said. 

No surprise then that Pitt’s recommended gift list is topped by 1) a container for the kitchen counter to collect organics for compost; 2) Ecogro compost from local Ace Hardware stores, which is processed Denver city compost that closes the loop for the conscientious; and 3) signing up a family member for a Denver-sponsored spring class in backyard composting, taught by Denver Urban Gardens. 

Denver and Fort Collins have some other tips to keep you from a holiday waste freeze-up. 

  • Employ reusable plates and cups at holiday parties. Use regular plates for food and let them pile up by the sink. Try Colorado camping chic – tin enamel mugs for wine glasses. 
  • At parties, put a marked recycling bin next to your garbage can. Guests are willing to recycle, Pitt believes, but you have to make it easy for them. 
  • Find or make wrapping materials that can be recycled. Pitt and her daughter bought plain craft paper last year and drew their own designs on the gifts. Fort Collins recommends pine cone decorations instead of ribbon. Remember: glitter, foil, sequins = no ho-ho-ho. 
  • Use the Guestimator. Denver links to this party planning tool that asks you to input the volume of guests and the anticipated volume of their appetite. It then spits out shopping needs down to the pounds of meat and number of cookies. 

Pitt will strive to maintain optimism this holiday season. But she does not claim to be a miracle worker. The teenager who helped her decorate wrapping paper is not so keen on the sustainability of doing dishes. 

“That,” Pitt said, “is the biggest challenge that I have not yet figured out.” 

We believe vital information needs to be seen by the people impacted, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting or keeping lawmakers accountable. This reporting depends on support from readers like you.

become a member!
Michael Booth

The Colorado Sun -- booth@coloradosun.com

Read More:

The Latest

Water worries in West force professional sports teams to get creative with their turf, toilets

With scientists predicting that climate change will lead to droughts and possible water shortages throughout the West in the coming years, The Associated Press asked pro teams in the Colorado River Basin who have grass or ice playing surfaces about use and sustainability strategies

Water
The Associated Press
3 hours ago

Colorado’s trash bins are so full they’re fa-la-lalling over. Here’s why.

We’re in the 12 days of waste and excess. But Denver and Fort Collins recycling experts offer some tips on how to keep your holiday throwaways from plus-sizing.

News
Michael Booth
4:08 AM MST

SunLit Interview: Pat Jurgens began with her grandmother’s story. It grew into a novel.

“Falling Forward: A Woman’s Journey West” tells the story of a young widowed mother who strikes out on her own in the early 20th century

SunLit
Colorado Humanities & Center for the Book
2:15 AM MST

What the staff at Out West Books thinks you should be reading right now

Ideas for your next great read

SunLit
The Colorado Sun
2:15 AM MST

See more stories